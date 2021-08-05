Mahindra XUV700 Red Colour Spied Fully Undisguised On Road

A completely undisguised video of the new Mahindra XUV700 has emerged on the internet ahead of its global debut this month

Mahindra XUV700 is clearly one of the most anticipated launches of the current year. The SUV has been under its testing phase for well over a year and now that the launch of the SUV is drawing closer, new details of the model have surfaced. MRD Cars has shared a video which details the SUV in its undisguised form like never before.

Advanced Features

Mahindra has already teased some segment-leading features of the XUV700. These include personalized vehicle speed safety alerts, availability of sky roof (largest panoramic sunroof in segment), pop-out smart door handles and much more.

Other creature comfort features include a Mercedes-like large infotainment + instrument cluster, 3D-surround sound speaker system, a smart air filter (which removes 99% bacteria and 85% viruses) and an intelligent operating system which Mahindra calls AdrenoX.

Safety Features

Like most of its recent models, Mahindra would want to score a good G-NCAP rating for the XUV700. Hence, Mahindra will be offering numerous safety features like multiple airbags, EBD, ABS, ESC (Electronic Stability Control), driver drowsiness detection system, auto booster headlamps and Level 1 autonomous tech, along with ADAS – Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Mahindra will be offering two engine options on the 2021 XUV700. These would include a retuned version of the tried and tested mHawk 2.2 litre diesel engine which would be generating somewhere around 185 bhp. Additionally, Mahindra will also be offering a 2 litre turbo petrol motor, which we have earlier seen on the 2020 Mahindra Thar. This engine too will be retuned to ensure that it produces more power than the one on the Thar.

Transmission options will mostly include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. While there is no official confirmation but the higher spec variants are expected to get AWD, which could be a unique offering in the segment.

Launch Timelines

As per rumours, Mahindra might unveil the XUV700 on 15th August’21, however there has been no official confirmation regarding the same till now. Debut however is expected to take place soon, considering the high number of teasers which are being unveiled by Mahindra regularly.

Launch could take place around October’21, following a similar timeline as that of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. We believe that Mahindra would certainly want to cash on the upcoming festive season to boost its sales with a new product launch.

Competition

Post its launch, the XUV700 will be competing with the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and Jeep Compass. Pricing is expected to be in the Rs 15-22 lakhs range, ex-showroom.