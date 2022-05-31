Mahindra XUV700 Sales Cross 30k In 8 Months – 78k Buyers Awaiting Delivery

Overwhelming response to XUV700 comes from its powerful styling, segment-first features, competitive pricing and best-in-class safety rating

Ever since it was launched last year in September, XUV700 has witnessed a continual rise in its popularity. Total bookings crossed 1 lakh mark long back. Even after several months, XUV700 is receiving bookings of around 10,000 units per month. This is a huge number, considering the fact that no other car in the segment gets that many bookings.

In view of the global shortage of semiconductor chips, Mahindra is working on a war footing to ensure timely deliveries to customers. Current pending deliveries for XUV700 are around 78K units. Total sales till the end of April 2022, have crossed the 30k mark.

XUV700 variant-wise delivery timeline

Waiting period for XUV700 can vary based on the city and dealership. On an average, the waiting period is around 18-24 months. Even with this long waiting period, customers are willing to wait. Booking cancellation rate is in the range of 10-12%. Waiting period for XUV700 petrol variants is relatively less, as compared to diesel variants.

The least waiting period is for base-spec XUV700 MX petrol variant. This can be delivered in just around three to four months. For XUV700 MX diesel variant, the wait time is higher at around six months. Mid-spec XUV700 AX5 petrol automatic has waiting period of around six months. The diesel automatic variant in this trim will take around eight months for delivery. Higher up, the XUV700 AX7 petrol manual variant has waiting period of around six months.

Most in demand XUV700 variant is AX7 L (Luxury Pack). Waiting period for petrol and diesel variant is eight and ten months, respectively. Luxury Pack has some additional features such as blind view monitor, continuous digital video recording, 360° surround view, knee airbag, electronic park brake, electric smart door handles and wireless charging.

XUV700 USPs

Demand for AX7 and above variants is higher, as this is where users will be able to access segment-first features such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Now that Mahindra has taken the lead, it is likely that other OEMs such as Hyundai, Kia and Tata could also add ADAS to their cars.

Onboard XUV700, ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, automatic emergency braking, and smart pilot assist. Other features available with top-spec XUV700 variants include side airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, reverse camera, 6-way power adjustable seat and dual-zone climate control.

Another thing that may be working in favour of XUV700 is its 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test. It is currently the safest SUV with 5-star adult safety rating and 4-star child safety rating. In terms of overall score, XUV700 is currently the safest car with a total of 57.69 points in Global NCAP crash test. With increased awareness, safety has become an important factor in consumer purchase decisions.