Mahindra XUV700 Spied At Dealer Showroom In Madurai

Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be offered in both six- and seven-seat configurations

Despite the coronavirus pandemic raging across the country and affecting millions of souls, Mahindra has continued to conduct trial test runs for the upcoming XUV700. The SUV is essentially a new-gen XUV500 wearing a different nametag along with some major styling revisions.

It has been in development for well over two years now and its official launch has been anticipated for a very long time. The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic added by the global shortage of semiconductor chips has further interrupted Mahindra’s schedule. We have got hold of another set of spy images of a test mule of XUV700 conducting on-road trials.

The latest set of spy shots are credited to Makesh which have been clicked near a Mahindra dealership in Madurai. The new XUV700 recently went online on the automaker’s official website where prospective consumers can register their interest. The test mule caught on camera in the latest spy pics is no different from the other prototypes spotted previously. Like earlier test mules, this one was also heavily wrapped in camouflage.

Exterior Design Highlights

Front end of the upcoming SUV features a mesh-style grille with vertical as well as horizontal slats. Headlamp clusters are slightly updated with sleeker projector headlight units and integrated J-shaped LED DRLs. Lower front bumper houses central air intake vents as well as a pair of LED fog lamp housings.

Moving to its side profile, it gets a familiar silhouette with a crossover-ish style and a roofline sloping slightly backward. It gets conventional pull-out door handles instead of claw-shaped ones in the current model.

It is also expected to be equipped with a fingerprint scanner on the underside of the handles. Other notable highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, multi-spoke alloy wheels and roof rails. As mentioned previously, the upcoming XUV700 is likely to grow in size in comparison to its predecessor model.

Features, Engines on offer

Inside the cabin, the dashboard will flaunt a dual-screen setup consisting of a new touchscreen infotainment display and a digital instrument cluster which is inspired by the Mercedes MBUX setup. Other feature additions include ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, connected car technology, powered driver’s seat and push-button start/stop to name a few.

It is also expected to be equipped with Advanced Driver’s Assistance System (ADAS) which will offer features such as adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, autonomous parking assist and more.

As far as powertrains go, it will be available in two engine options- a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox on both engines. Higher-spec trims will also be offered with all-wheel-drive functionality.