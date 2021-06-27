Mahindra XUV700 Sunroof Trademarked As Skyroof – Largest In Segment (Details)

The launch of the Mahindra XUV 700 is one the most anticipated launches of the year – The excitement has further gone up, due to speculation around the launch date

After years of testing, finally the day is getting closer when the XUV700 will be officially revealed. A recent poster/banner at Mahindra’s plant in Chakan has been spotted, which states ‘The Future is Here…. And I am Proud to be a Part of it…’.

It further adds on, ’31 days to go’. This could mean that the production of the XUV 700 could start in a month or so. Unveil of the new model could also happen around the same time, followed by a launch in August-September.

Loaded with Features

New Mahindra XUV700 has been engineered on an all new platform and will be able to boast of an extensive list of creature comfort features. These include a large touchscreen infotainment system (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), cruise control, digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, ADAS features and much more. Recently, Mahindra had also released a teaser highlighting XUV’s auto booster headlamps, and largest in segment sunroof.

Yes, Mahindra has officially claimed that the sunroof onboard the XUV700 will be largest in the segment. As per the teaser video, Mahindra XUV700 sunroof will measure 1360mm x 870mm. Take a look at the teaser video below.

Powertrain

Powertrain options will include, both diesel and petrol engine options. Both, manual and automatic gearbox options too will be provided, and the higher-spec trims will also be getting AWD capabilities. It will become the only model in its segment to offer AWD functionality.

The 2 litre petrol engine will be a new addition to XUV’s line-up. It will be a direct injection based model which will be able to dish out 190 PS of power and 380 Nm of max torque. The 2.2 litre diesel motor has been retuned and will be delivering power output upwards of 180 PS and a peak torque of 380 Nm.

Competition and Pricing

Once launched, the XUV700 will be competing with the likes Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Jeep Compass. Pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs 15-25 lakhs. Post the launch of the XUV700, Mahindra will mostly discontinue the XUV500 for some time. It is expected that Mahindra will launch the XUV500 again as a 5-seater and later plan upon an all new model for the XUV500.

After launching the XUV700, Mahindra will continue to have a busy calendar, thanks to the other products which it is working upon. Post XUV700, it intends to launch the new gen Scorpio. After Scorpio’s launch, it will be readying itself to launch 2 new versions of Thar – an entry level trim and a 5-door variant, and an all new XUV900 coupe.