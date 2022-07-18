Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Safari, Harrier, MG Hector – Sales June 2022

Mahindra XUV700 maintained its lead position in this segment with sales in June 2022 above the combined sales of Harrier and Safari

Mahindra XUV700, launched in India in September 2021 has taken this midsize SUV segment by storm. Since launch, it has topped sales charts and currently commands a waiting period of upto 24 months in some cities. The company cites a severe shortage of semiconductors that has been causing delays and a long waiting period.

Regaled for its powerful engines, several best-in-class and segment-first features, Mahindra XUV700 sales in June 2022 were more than combined sales of Tata Harrier and Safari as well as combined sales of MG Hector and Hector Plus.

Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari, Harrier vs MG Hector – Sales

In the mid-sized SUV segment, sales of XUV700, Safari, Harrier and Hector stood at 13,308 units in June 2022, up 222.46 percent over 4,127 units sold in June 2021. However, the previous year’s figures do not include the XUV700 which was only launched in September 2021. Total sales of these SUVs in May 2022 stood at 11,738 units, a MoM increase of 1,570 units or 13.38 percent.

Heading this list was Mahindra XUV700 with 6,022 unit sales in June 2022 with a 45.25 percent market share. In May 2022, sales had stood at 5,069 units, a growth of 953 units or 18.80 percent MoM wherein market share was at 43.18 percent.

Tata Harrier saw a total of 3,015 unit sales in the past month, a 47.72 percent YoY growth over 2,041 units sold in June 2021 with a 22.66 percent market share. MoM sales increased by 7.91 percent over 2,794 units sold in May 2022. Safari sales on the other hand, were at 1,869 units in June 2022, up 7.48 percent over 1,739 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 16.64 percent from 2,242 units sold in May 2022.

This took combined sales of Tata Harrier and Safari to 4,884 units in June 2022, a 29.21 percent YoY increase over 3,780 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 3.02 percent from 5,036 units sold in May 2022. Thus, sales of the XUV700 was 1,138 units above that of combined sales of Harrier and Safari on a YoY basis.

June 2022 Hector/Hector Plus Sales

MG Hector and Hector Plus saw combined sales of 2,402 units in June 2022, down 19.99 percent over 3,002 units sold in June 2021 with a market share of 18.05 percent. However, there was a 47.09 percent improvement in MoM sales from 1,633 units sold in May 2022 when market share stood at 13.91 percent. In this case too, sales of Mahindra XUV700 was higher by 2,402 units over Hector and Hector Plus in June 2022.

Things could change for MG Motor India where sales of the Hector twins are concerned once the new 2022 model is launched in the country. 2022 MG Hector has been spied on test and it is likely to receive updated features among which will be ADAS along with a host of interior updates. The 2022 MG Hector will continue to be powered by the same engine lineup as is seen on its current counterpart.