Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Harrier vs MG Hector – Nov 2022 Sales

Nov 2022 sales of the Mahindra XUV700 were more than total sales of the Tata Harrier, Safari, MG Hector and Hector Plus together

Mahindra XUV700 has been noting outstanding demand in the segment. Taking the past 7 months sales graph into account, there has been marginal ups and downs in terms of sales, averaging at close to 5,000 units a month.

Competing with Tata Harrier, Safari and with MG Hector, Hector Plus, sales of Mahindra XUV700 were a good 372 units over total sales of these 4 competitors in November 2022. Positioned in the same segment, Mahindra XUV700 is presented in five and seven seats, while Hector and Harrier have five seats and Hector Plus and Safari have options of six and seven seats.

XUV700 vs Harrier vs Safari vs Hector – Sales Nov 2022

Mahindra XUV700 sales along with Tata Harrier/Safari and MG Hector/Hector Plus stood at 11,030 units in Nov 2022, up 30.56 percent YoY over 8,448 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales dipped 7.76 percent from 11,958 units sold in Oct 2022.

Mahindra XUV700 sales stood at 5,701 units in Nov 2022, up 77.77 percent from 3,207 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a 2,494 unit volume growth with the XUV700 commanding a 51.69 percent share on this list. The XUV700 was also the 2nd highest mid-size SUV sold in November 2022 after the Scorpio/N. Mom sales dipped 1.96 percent from 5,815 units sold in Oct 2022.

Conversely, total sales of Tata Harrier and Safari stood at 3,556 units (2,119 units of Harrier and 1,437 units of Safari) in Nov 2022. This was an 11.78 percent de-growth over 4,031 units (2,607 units of Harrier and 1,424 units of Safari) sold in Nov 2021. Harrier posted an 18.72 percent YoY de-growth while Safari sales increased marginally by 0.91 percent. MG Hector and Hector Plus sales stood at 1,733 units in Nov 2022, up 46.53 percent from 1,210 units sold in Nov 2021. This was a 563 unit volume growth and commanding a 16.07 percent share on this list.

Sales of the Mahindra XUV700 dipped 1.96 percent on a MoM basis as there had been 5,815 units sold in Oct 2022. Tata Harrier and Safari too posted a MoM de-growth of 23.28 percent and 17.93 percent respectively. There had been 4,513 units of the Harrier (2,762 units) + Safari (1,751 units) sold in Oct 2022. The Harrier + Safari held a 37.74 percent share in Oct 2022 which dipped to 32.24 percent in Nov 2022. MG Hector and Hector Plus sales grew by 8.77 percent MoM from 1,603 units sold in Oct 2022.

Facelift Hector, Safari, Harrier Launch Soon

XUV700 is a clear favourite in the segment currently because of multiple reasons. It is the most feature-rich car in the segment, has the most powerful engine options, and so on. Rivals are now getting ready to upgrade their offerings. Harrier and Safari facelift are likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo next month.

Recently, 100,000th unit of Hector rolled off company production lines. This was the new 2023 Hector Facelift. Production has commenced at the company’s facility in Halol, Gujarat while it is set to be officially unveiled on 5th January 2023. New Hector is slated to receive interesting feature updates as well as revised front and rear. The interiors will see a new 14 inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, while it is set to be offered with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).