Mahindra XUV700 Will Launch In 34 Trims – All Variant Details Leak

Mahindra XUV700 was officially revealed exactly a month ago – But bookings are yet to open officially

Mahindra has managed to hit the ball out of the park with the debut of XUV700. Not only does it offer loads of features on the SUV, but also offers them at a very competitive price. Even the base MX variant is astonishingly well equipped and might give stiff competition to SUVs belonging to a segment below like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Mahindra is getting ready to launch their new flagship SUV, the XUV700 in India. The SUV has already been unveiled, and is currently on a multi-city tour across major cities in India. Official bookings are yet to start. Some dealers have been accepting unofficial bookings.

Mahindra XUV700 Variants

Mahindra XUV700 will be offered in a choice of four variants of MX3, AX3, AX5 and AX7. These will be further divided, via engine / transmission option, seating option, etc. A total of 34 trims of new Mahindra XUV700 will be on offer upon launch.

All XUV700 variants will be offered in petrol and diesel engine options. MX5 trims are the least, limited to only 3. These are petrol MT, petrol AT and diesel MT (all are 5 seater). AX3 variant will be offered in 7 trims of petrol MT 5s, petrol MT 7s, petrol AT 5s, diesel MT 5s, diesel MT 7s, diesel AT 5s and Diesel AT 7s. Take a detailed look at all the variants and its trims on offer with new Mahindra XUV700.

Just like the AX3 variant, Mahindra XUV700 AX5 variant is also offered in a choice of 7 trims as well. The maximum number of trims on offer are with the AX7 variant. Mahindra XUV700 AX7 is offered in a choice of 17 trims. That means of all the 34 trims on offer, half of the trims are of this top of the line variant. Interestingly, Mahindra has not revealed price of AX7 variant.

AX7 trim is only offered as a 7 seater. There is no 5 seater on offer with AX7. Mahindra will offer AX7 with packages of Comfort, Luxury and Tech. Details on what these packs will add as features, has not been revealed yet.

Features & Specs on offer

Other notable features on offer include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, AdrenoX connected car tech, built-in Alexa, an optional 12-speaker 3D audio system from Sony, 6-way power-adjustable front seats and much more. Safety features on offer include up to seven airbags, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Driver Drowsiness Alert, etc.

Mahindra will offer XUV700 with two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol mill and a 2.2-Litre mHawk diesel mill. The former is rated to churn out an output of 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of peak torque. The latter is available in two states of tune- 155 PS and 185 PS. Both units could be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.