Mahindra XUV900 First Prototype Ready – Inspired By Merc GLE Coupe

Upon its launch, Mahindra XUV900 will cater to a niche segment of buyers as this space only has luxury models such as Mercedes GLE Coupe and BMW X6

The development of a Coupe-style SUV by Mahindra based on XUV700 came to light a few months ago. Latest reports suggest that first prototypes of the upcoming XUV900 have been developed already. The prototypes will now undergo various phases of testing before the carmaker finalises the production-spec model.

The design of the prototype is said to be based on the XUV500 Aero concept which was showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. Several design renderings based on the same concept model from various illustrators went viral on the internet. The coupe SUV prototype also borrows certain design cues from other SUV models.

Expected Design

While the front end is heavily inspired by the recently unveiled XUV700, its rear end takes inspiration from Mercedes Benz GLE Coupe. As seen in the XUV500 Aero Concept and other similarly styled SUVs, XUV900 will receive a sloping roofline at rear giving it a radical design. This model is part of Mahindra’s comprehensive future plans laid out by the company earlier this year which consisted of as many as nine new SUVs in the next five years.

Development of this SUV got a green light earlier in May this year, however, launch isn’t expected to take place before 2024. Internally codenamed W620, the upcoming XUV900 will be positioned above XUV700 as the brand’s new flagship model. It will be underpinned by the same platform as the new XUV700 although both SUVs are likely to don distinct top hats.

Speaking of design, it is expected to borrow a few body panels like front fenders, hood and front doors from XUV700. While XUV Aero Concept featured pillarless design and suicide doors, the production-spec XUV900 is likely to come with a conventional front-hinged door and pillar setup. Mahindra Automotive Design Europe (M.A.D.E) studio could have plenty of influence on the design of the Coupe SUV.

Expected Features, Powertrain Options

Equipment in XUV900 is expected to comprise all niceties offered in XUV700. This includes a twin-screen layout in the dashboard consisting of a touchscreen infotainment unit and a digital instrument console.

The former would be enabled with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car technology from Mahindra. Other features expected are all-LED lights, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, etc.

Engine options will also be lifted from XUV700 consisting of a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. Both motors can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Option of an all-wheel-drive system will also be offered in higher variants.

Source