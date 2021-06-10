Mahindra XUV900 SUV Coupe Crossover Rendered In 5 New Colours

The Mahindra XUV900 is most likely to be a coupe version of the upcoming XUV700 premium crossover

Mahindra’s product onslaught has been delayed significantly by the ongoing crisis but the Indian UV giant is looking forward to an eventful medium term future. The company has lined up as many as 9 products to be launched between now and 2026.

Mahindra XUV900 SUV Coupe

The Mahindra XUV700 (W601), the XUV500’s successor which is set to be launched later this year will also spawn a sportier derivative with a coupe-like roofline. Codenamed Mahindra W620, the production version is likely to be called as XUV900. Not much is known about the Mahindra XUV900 SUV Coupe as of now but the leaked presentation indicates that it will be ready sometime between 2024-27.

In terms of styling, the Mahindra XUV900 is expected to be a coupe version of the soon-to-be-launched XUV700 which is essentially the XUV500’s successor. Our design specialist Pratyush Rout has endeavored to envision the upcoming W620 through his speculative rendering. As you can see, the crossover coupe body style goes well with Mahindra’s latest design language.

Mahindra’s designers and engineers would be aiming to come up with a crossover which is stylish and yet practical enough for five occupants. Volume available for luggage is obviously going to be lesser than its regular sibling but that’s the price one have to pay for a funkier looking crossover.

Interior and equipment

The Mahindra XUV900 is expected to inherit the XUV700’s dashboard design and equipment list but the colour theme and trim appointments could be different. We expect the premium crossover to be equipped with state-of-the-art connectivity features and ADAS capabilities including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and so on. Needless to say, the car will be packed with several standard safety features.

Powertrain

It is reasonable to assume that the Mahindra XUV900 will derive its powertrain lineup from the XUV700. The petrol engine option is likely to be the 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged unit while the diesel motor is going to be the new 2.0-liter turbo mill.

Power outputs are estimated to be well above 150 hp. Both manual and automatic transmission are expected to be on offer while there could also be all-wheel-drive configuration available in top-end variants.

Market position

The Mahindra XUV900 will obviously command a premium over its sibling, and we expect Mahindra to justify the positioning with styling and additional features. As of now, there seems to be no direct rival in the making but if the XUV900 tastes success, it could push other OEMs like Tata, Hyundai and MG Motor to explore a coupe derivative of their mid-premium crossover platforms.

Rather than going after sales volumes, Mahindra’s first SUV coupe crossover will be aiming to bolster the brand’s appeal in the premium segment.