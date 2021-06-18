Maruti Alto Next Gen Launch Expected In Mid 2022 With New Features

Upon its launch, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto will continue to rival Renault Kwid (800cc) and Datsun Redi-Go

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been a favourite among Indian car buyers for numerous reasons. Its pocket-friendly price, low fuel consuming powertrain and low service cost have been a few prominent highlights of why lakhs of Indian families have been so attached to the Alto brand. Add its compact dimensions and reliability of Maruti and you get a perfect car for a middle-class family.

As we already know, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer has been developing a new generation model of Alto for more than a year now. Internally codenamed Y0M, test mules of the new-gen Alto have been spotted testing on Indian roads on multiple occasions.

It was earlier expected to make its debut in India in the second half of 2021. However, as per a recent report, launch of the new-gen Alto has been postponed to next year and is now most likely to hit showrooms in India by mid-2022. Although exact reason for this deferment is not yet known, we can hazard a guess that it has something to do with the raging Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Expected Exterior Design

Previous spy shots suggest that the new Alto is likely to retain its overall shape and size with short overhangs at both ends. However, it is likely to be slightly taller than the current model with a revised front end featuring a new grille and bumper.

Thus lending it a more muscular and butch appearance than before. It is also expected to sport a redesigned rear section with newly designed taillamps. The rear hatch release will be positioned in the centre as usual.

Despite near-identical proportions, the new Alto is likely to feature a noticeably longer bonnet in profile. Also, the wheelbase seems to have increased slightly compared to the current model. Other noticeable aspects include turn indicators on side fenders, roof-mounted spoiler, ORVMs and regular door handles.

Expected Features & Engine Specs

In terms of features, it is expected to be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features likely to be included are all four power windows, keyless entry and a new instrument cluster. New Alto will be based on the new generation Heartect platform underpinning other Maruti models such as S-Presso, WagonR and the upcoming new-gen Celerio.

As for powertrain, it is likely to be powered by the same 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that returns an output of 48 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This unit will be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox. CNG option will also be on offer. K10 Alto new gen launch is also expected around same time. It will get more powerful 1 liter engine with 5 MT as well as AMT option.

