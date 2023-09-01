Maruti Aug 2023 Sales At 1.56 Lakh – Brezza, G Vitara, Invicto, Baleno

It was the utility vehicle lineup, with the like of Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx and G Vitara, that allowed Maruti to post positive passenger vehicle sales last month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has been seeing increased demand for its utility vehicle lineup in domestic markets. The start of the festive season that commenced with a 10-day long Onam festival in August in this year, spearheaded increased sales in the months ahead.

Maruti Sales August 2023 – UV Sales Surge

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales, which included both domestic sales and exports in August 2023, stood at 1,89,082 units. This was the company’s highest ever monthly sales volume. It was a YoY growth over 1,65,173 units sold in August 2022 while also higher on a MoM basis when compared to 1,81,630 units sold in July 2023. These sales included PVs and CV along with LCVs, exports and sales to other OEMs.

Sales of models in the mini segment, which included the Alto and S-Presso saw a YoY decline to 12,209 units in August 2023 from 22,162 units sold in August 2022. This in itself indicates that buyers are showing more preference for larger vehicles. YTD sales also dipped to 62,199 units in FY 2023-24 from 91,482 units sold in the same period last year.

The compact segment, which has the Baleno, Celerio and DZire etc saw YoY sales increase to 72,451 units in the past month, up from 71,557 units sold in August 2022. On a YTD basis, sales in the segment fell to 3,50,378 units in FY 2023-24 from 3,61,252 units sold in FY 2022-23.

This took total sales (mini+compact) to 84,660 units in August 2023 from 93,719 units sold in August 2022 while YTD sales dipped to 4,12,577 units from 4,52,734 units sold in the same period last year. Sales of Maruti Ciaz also fell on a YoY basis to 849 units in August 2023 from 1,516 units sold in August 2022 while YTD sales improved to 5,950 units in FY 2023-24 from 5,567 units sold in the FY 2022-23 period.

UV Sales surged to 58,746 units in the past month, up from 26,932 units sold in August 2022. This related to a volume growth of 31,814 units. YTD sales also grew to 2,47,196 units in the April-August 2023 period from 1,31,056 units sold in the same period last year. A total of 11,859 Eeco vans were sold in August 2023 as compared to 11,999 units sold in August 2022 while YTD sales remained flat at 56,572 units in FY2023-24 period from 56,813 units sold in FY2022-23.

Total PV sales thus grew to 1,56,114 units in August 2023 from 1,34,166 units sold in August 2022 while YTD sales went up to 7,22,295 units in the FY 2022-23 period from 6,46,170 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Maruti also has the Super Carry in its LCV lineup. However, sales dipped both in terms of YoY and YTD down to 2,564 units and 13,202 units respectively in August 2023.

Maruti Suzuki Sales to Toyota

Maruti Suzuki had entered into a partnership with Toyota India. Sales in this segment stood at 5,790 units in August 2023, down from 6,155 units sold in August 2022. YTD sales also fell to 23,214 units in FY 2023-24 down from 34,617 units sold in the same 5 month period of 2022.

Exports on the other hand improved to 24,614 units in August 2023, up from 21,481 units shipped in August 2022. YTD exports dipped marginally to 1,10,031 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 1,11,229 units exported in FY 2022-23. This took total sales to 1,89,082 units in the past month, up from 1,65,173 units sold in August 2022 while YTD sales surged to 8,68,742 units in the FY 2023-24 period from 8,09,020 units sold in FY 2022-23.