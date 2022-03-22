Maruti Baleno Bookings Cross 50k Milestone In 44 Days

New age Maruti Baleno was launched a month back, on 23rd Feb – Bookings opened on 7th Feb

Maruti Baleno is the best selling premium hatchback in India. It got updated to a new version last month. Though overall size remains about the same, it now comes with more features and better safety package.

Exteriors of Baleno 2022 receive a sportier stance. It gets redesigned body panels, chrome accents, L shaped wrap around headlamps and LED DRLs. It will also get a new grille which is larger than before, a new front bumper and wider air dam. Design changes to the rear include a new tailgate design, L shaped tail lamps and new rear bumper.

2022 Maruti Baleno Bookings Milestone

Several first in segment features mark the interiors of the new Baleno. It sports a new three layered dashboard in colour schemes of black and deep blue, a flat bottom steering wheel in a similar design to that seen on the Swift along with a revised instrument cluster and new climate control panel.

2022 Baleno has received a tremendous response. Since the official bookings opened on 7th Feb 2022, Maruti has received over 50k bookings for the new Baleno. It took about 44 days to achieve the 50k bookings milestone. With demand on the rise, Maruti is making sure to keep waiting period of new Baleno at the minimum.

2022 Baleno Features

Infotainment is via a 9 inch Smartplay Pro+ free standing touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an Arkamys tuned sound system. Suzuki’s connected car technology with remote operations and 40+ connected features among which is integrated Alexa support.

First in segment features also include a head-up display unit and a 360 degree camera. The new Baleno also sports 60:40 split folding seats at the rear, rear AC vents, rain sensing wipers and auto dimming IRVMs.

The Baleno sees an increase in safety equipment. It is positioned on a Heartect platform and stronger grade steel is used in its chassis and body panels. There are a total of 20+ safety features. The new Baleno gets a total of 6 airbags making it the first Maruti car to receive this feature and the second in its segment after the Hyundai i20. These include driver and co-passenger airbags along with side and curtain airbags. Other safety equipment comprise electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, high speed alert, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder along with ABS and EBD.

2022 Baleno CNG Launch

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets its power via a 1.2 liter DualJet VVT petrol engine. The engine offers 66 kW power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to manual and AMT options while it also receives idle-start/stop system and a new hydraulic clutch system that relates to better NVH levels. Fuel efficiency stands at 22.35 km/l with manual transmission and at 22.94 for AMT. Maruti is likely to launch Baleno CNG next month.