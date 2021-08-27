Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Again – New LED, Alloys, Larger Touchscreen

Maruti Suzuki Baleno will sport new headlamps with dual arrow shaped DRLs, revised front bonnet and new alloy wheels

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the bestselling premium hatchback in India, is set to get a facelift. It may be recalled that its previous update in 2019 just saw just minor design changes. This will be Baleno’s second facelift update prior to an all-new model being introduced sometime next year.

The 2022 Baleno facelift has been spied on test by automotive enthusiast Amit. Despite heavy camouflage, some design elements come into view. It is expected to come in with extensive updates in terms of exterior and interior features over those seen on its present model though its current engine lineup will be carried over.

Exterior updates are slated to include sheet metal on its front and rear fenders and bonnet, a larger front grille and a new headlamp unit with dual arrow shaped LED DRLs. It will also see some major changes to the rear with new tail lamps and revised alloy wheels.

Even as it continues to sport a stubby tailgate, Maruti Baleno Facelift 2022 does receive a more prominent integrated spoiler. Other features carried over from the current model include a raked windshield, integrated roof spoiler and a rear wiper.

Interiors

On the inside, it receives revised upholstery, a new dashboard, vertically mounted AC vents, a redesigned steering wheel with steering mounted controls and an updated fully digital instrument console. There is also a larger touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs and keyless entry along with push button start.

2022 Maruti Baleno will see no change in its engine lineup. Its current model is powered by petrol engine options that include a 1.2 liter K12M VVT unit making 83 hp power and 113 Nm torque and a 1.2 liter K12N DualJet engine that currently offers 90 hp power and 115 Nm torque.

Transmission is via a 5 speed manual gearbox offered as standard along with an automatic transmission option on the VVT unit. Talks also report of a fully hybrid version of the Baleno which could be introduced at a later stage. Where safety features are concerned, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will get dual airbags, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX seat mounts and ABS and EBD.

Continued Competition

Considering new offerings and increased competition in the premium hatchback segment, these feature changes will allow the Baleno facelift to compete equitably with Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. Pricing could be at a premium over its existing model that is priced between Rs 5.99-9.49 lakhs. Sales will continue to be conducted via the company’s exclusive NEXA outlets.