Top 5 Best Selling Cars In India For 4 Yrs – Maruti Swift, Baleno, WagonR, Alto, Dzire

Maruti’s 5 best-selling cars contributing 30% of the overall passenger vehicle sales in FY 2020-21

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has entered the 4th successive year wherein 5 of their models rule the sales charts. The 5 models are the Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, in mini and compact segments, but best sellers all the same.

Swift Takes Top Spot

The Maruti Suzuki Swift commanded the most sales which stands at 1,72,671 units in the financial year 2020-21 as compared to previous financial year 2019-20. It was the highest selling car in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Swift is priced between Rs 5.49 lakhs and Rs 8.02 lakhs and its sporty appeal has seen more than 53 percent of its customers below the age of 35 years. Initially launched in 2005, the Swift is the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 23 lakh customers.

At No.2 in terms of sales in FY 20-21 was the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with 1,63,445 units sold. This premium hatchback is sold via the company’s NEXA outlets. The Baleno was launched in October 2015 and till the end of March 2021 has clocked cumulative sales of 9,12,169 units with a target to cross the 10 lakh unit mark by August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR is in a third spot with sales of 1,60,330 units. The Wagon R is available in LXi, VXi and ZXi variants and price from Rs.5.46 lakhs to Rs.7.25 lakhs. It gets its power via two petrol engines mated to 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Alto No Longer On Top

At Nos. 4 and 5 were the Alto and DZire with sales of 1,58,992 units and 1,28,251 units respectively during FY 2020-21. The Alto was once at the top of the sales charts, a position it held on to for almost 8 years. It was dethroned with the introduction of the Swift.

In 2010-11, Alto held the record for highest sales in a year with 3,46,840 units and also received the title of the world’s best-selling small car. The DZire has been topping the list of best-selling compact sedans for most of the years since it first entered the market. It has been getting better with each update with a long list of features, passenger comforts and safety equipment that enhances its overall value-for-money factor.

The sales of these top 5 models, all in hatchback and compact sedan segments, come at a time when it is SUVs that are gaining in demand. However, none of these 5 best sellers fall into that segment but have yet found preference among buyers in the country accounting for nearly 30 percent of all PV sales in FY 2020-21.