Maruti Brezza, Swift, Dzire Gets Updated With Suzuki Connect Telematics

Suzuki Connect will offer a range of connected car features such as geofencing, vehicle status reports, navigation and more

Maruti Suzuki will be offering its advanced intelligent telematics technology- Suzuki Connect across models retailed under the Arena chain of dealerships. Originally launched in 2018, Suzuki Connect has been on offer for models sold under the Nexa chain only until now.

This means the in-car connected technology will be offered as an option across the entire Maruti lineup. The carmaker has announced an initial three-year subscription plan for Arena customers at a cost of Rs. 11,999. For Nexa consumers who have already availed Suzuki Connect, the subscription may be extended for three years by paying Rs. 2,999 or for one year by paying Rs 999.

Range of connected car features on offer

Suzuki Connect offers a wide range of connected car services through smartphone applications on a subscription basis which is available on both iOS and Android platforms. It is aimed at providing enhanced driving experience by offering several remote services such as vehicle information, live vehicle tracking, driving analytics reports, vehicle security alerts and roadside assistance.

Besides this, owners can also remotely start the engine and air conditioner of the vehicle, while receiving alerts for over-speeding and low fuel. Other features include geofencing, intrusion alert, airbag deployment, navigation, etc.

The device works through a Telematics Control Unit (TCU) which transfers information through a cellular network with a centralised cloud-based server interacting with the customer through the app installed on his/her smartphone.

Connected Car Tech in recent times

One of the notable attributes of this technology is that the unit is concealed deep inside the vehicle so that it is impossible to tamper with. This feature will also be available as an optional accessory to existing Maruti Arena customers through a sales network of over 2,800 showrooms in over 2,000 cities. Until now, over 50,000 Nexa customers have subscribed to Suzuki Connect.

Connected car technology has become a very common feature in the Indian car market over the last couple of years. It allows several features to be accessed by a user remotely, thus taking convenience to another level. Brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors, MG and others have made significant growth in this area by offering a host of connected car features across their respective lineup.

Maruti Suzuki has not offered connect car services on any of its models as a company-fitted feature until now. By offering Suzuki Connect as an official accessory, the carmaker allows buyers the flexibility to choose or not to without increasing the initial price of a vehicle.