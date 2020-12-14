PTI sources has revealed that Maruti will launch diesel BS6 engine on board Ertiga, Brezza in 2021

When the new stricter BS6 emission norms came into effect from 1st April, 2020, country’s largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki had decided to discontinue its entire diesel portfolio. Now, approximately 8-10 months after its decision, Maruti Suzuki is considering a re-entry in the diesel space.

gOLDen Days

For years, Maruti relied on its Fiat sourced 1.3 litre DDiS turbo diesel motor which it used extensively for its entire diesel portfolio. The same diesel mill used to do duty on its hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs and even SUVs. However, as the engine had started to age and the emission norms started to get stricter, Maruti decided to come up with its very own diesel engine.

It launched an all new 1.5 litre diesel mill which it briefly used for its larger cars like Ciaz and Vitara Brezza. However, the engine and the entire diesel portfolio was discontinued closer to the BS 6 emission norms implementation deadline.

To compensate for its lost sales in the diesel segment, Maruti had taken some extreme steps as well. For example, for years the Vitara Brezza was a diesel only model. Maruti went ahead and re-introduced the Vitara as a petrol-only model. Also, Maruti did decide to expand its CNG portfolio, so that it can make up for the loss in sales number from the diesel portfolio.

Competitors Thriving

Maruti wasn’t the only one which had decided to bid adieu to diesel. Other OEMs too had taken similar decisions, especially in the small car segment. For example, Toyota and Tata, both decided to limit diesel engine options only to their larger products and the diesel engine option was discontinued from their smaller offerings.

However, some OEMs like Hyundai and Kia had decided to continue with diesel engine offerings. While Kia majorly has products above the INR 8-10 lakh mark, Hyundai continued to offer diesel options even on its smaller hatchbacks and compact SUVs. Figures from both, Hyundai and Kia suggest that even now there are a considerable number of customers who are preferring diesel as a fuel option, especially in segments like SUV, MPV and sedans. At present, around 60% of Creta sales and around 33% of Venue and Verna sales come in from customers opting for diesel trims.

Calculate Kiya Kya

Being country’s largest OEM, it just makes sense for Maruti to reconsider its entry into the segment which almost accounted for around 23% of its sales before the BS6 emission norms came into effect. At present, Maruti relies on 3 petrol motors which are available in 3 sizes, 1 litre, 1.2 litre and 1.5 litre, for its entire portfolio.

PTI sources suggest that Maruti’s top bosses are reconsidering the entry into the diesel segment and re-launching of the 1.5 litre diesel motor, but in a BS6 avatar. While dates haven’t been confirmed, speculation suggests that we can expect diesel powered sedans/MPVs/SUVs from Maruti, back again in 2021.

Maruti has started upgrading their engine plant in Manesar, where they used to produce the 1.5 liter diesel engine in BS4 avatar. This same plant will produce the BS6 1.5 liter diesel engine. The first two cars to receive the diesel BS6 will be Brezza and Ertiga. Launch is expected by mid 2021. Spy shots of diesel Ertiga have already been reported.

Commenting on the PTI report, Maruti has stated that they do not comment on future technology. Back in 2019, Maruti had stated that if there is demand for diesel engine in BS6 era, they will develop a BS6 diesel offering for customers in India.