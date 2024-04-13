Maruti Car Discounts April 2024 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, Jimny

Discounts upto Rs 60,000 are being offered on all models sold via Maruti’s Arena showrooms though Brezza and Ertiga are not a part of this deal

Following up on the discounts offered in March 2024, Maruti Suzuki is now extending these special schemes and benefits through the month of April 2024 as well. Models sold via the company’s Arena showrooms come in with discounts and benefits over Rs 60,000 on the Alto K10, SPresso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, DZire and Eeco, though the Brezza and Ertiga are not a part of this offer.

Maruti Suzuki Arena Discounts – April 2024

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes in with the highest benefits in April 2024 extending upto Rs 62,000. This is being offered on its automatic variants while manual variants are offered with discounts and benefits upto Rs 57,000. The Alto K10 CNG can be had at benefits upto Rs 42,000. The Alto K10 is otherwise priced between Rs 3.99-5.96 lakh (ex.sh).

Maruti S-Presso, which is priced from Rs 4.27-6.12 lakh (ex.sh) is now on offer at a discount upto Rs 61,000 on its automatic variants while manual variants come in with discounts and benefits upto Rs 56,000. Upto Rs 46,000 benefit is also available for buyers of the S-Presso CNG trims. Maruti Celerio is offered with discounts upto Rs 61,000 on automatic variants and upto Rs 56,000 on manual variants while CNG trims can be had at benefits upto Rs 46,000.

Buyers can avail of savings upto Rs 61,000 on automatic variants of the WagonR while manual variants are on offer at discounts upto Rs 56,000. Arena dealerships are also extending Rs 36,000 benefit on WagonR CNG trims. Maruti Swift automatic variants get discounts and benefits upto Rs 42,000 while manual variants are being offered at benefits upto Rs 37,000 and upto Rs 22,000 on CNG variants. DZire also gets benefits upto Rs 37,000 on its automatic variants while manual and CNG trims can be had at discounts upto Rs 32,000 and Rs 7,000 respectively.

Maruti’s sole offering in the van segment, the Eeco is currently priced from Rs 5.32-6.58 lakh. It can be had through the month of April 2024 at discounts and benefits upto Rs 29,000 on its petrol variants and Rs 24,000 on its CNG trims. Currently seeing good sales of the Brezza and Ertiga utility vehicles, the company is not offering any special discounts or benefits on these two models.

Maruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts – April 2024

Maruti Ignis, offering up to Rs 62,000 in savings, comprising cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Similarly, the Baleno CNG and Baleno MT models present attractive savings of up to Rs 32,000 and Rs 52,000, respectively. Fronx Turbo model stands out with additional accessories worth Rs 43,000, enhancing its appeal to prospective buyers.

Ciaz sedan, known for its comfort and performance, boasts savings of up to Rs 60,000, making it an enticing option in the sedan segment. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki offers substantial discounts on its SUV range, including the rugged Jimny and the versatile Grand Vitara, with savings reaching up to Rs 80,000.

These discounts are a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to providing value and satisfaction to its customers, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Indian automotive market. Car enthusiasts are encouraged to seize this opportunity and visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership to avail themselves of these exclusive offers before the month’s end.