Maruti Car Discounts Feb 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza

The benefits and discounts have been excluded from the CNG-equipped variants of all Maruti models

Maruti Suzuki is offering a wide range of benefits and discounts of up to Rs 36,000 on almost all its models retailed under the Arena range of dealership network. These include cars such as Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Vitara Brezza, Eeco and Celerio. The only model left out from this list is Ertiga which hasn’t been offered any benefits.

Maruti Discounts Feb 2022 – Alto & S-Presso

Starting with the base entry-level models, Maruti is offering benefits of up to Rs 36,000 for both Alto and S-Presso which includes cash discounts, corporate offers and exchange bonuses. Alto is also among the most affordable cars in India with prices of the micro hatch starting at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alto is powered by an 800cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces a modest output of 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre K10 petrol motor which pushes out 67 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. Both Alto and S-Presso are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

WagonR, Swift & Dzire

The Indo-Japanese carmaker is offering benefits of Rs 31,000 for WagonR. The tallboy hatch is one of the highest selling cars in the Indian market presently. WagonR is offered with two petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre K10 unit same as S-Presso and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12M unit. The latter kicks out 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Both powertrains are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.

Variants with the 1.2-litre unit are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 31,000 while the 1.0-litre variants are offered with discounts of up to Rs 26,000. Swift and its sedan sibling Dzire are being offered benefits of up to Rs 27,000 and Rs 24,000 respectively. Both models are powered by a 1.2-litre Dualjet naturally aspirated petrol engine which kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque

Eeco, Vitara Brezza & Celerio

Maruti’s sole van offering- Eeco is being offered with a cumulative benefit of up to Rs 24,000. It is available in both five- and seven-seater variants as well as a cargo van version. It is powered by a detuned iteration of the 1.2-litre K12M petrol unit which produces 72 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque. Eeco is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The company is also offering benefits of up to Rs 22,000 on Vitara Brezza which is slated to undergo a major upgrade in the coming few months. The subcompact SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated K15B petrol engine which kicks out 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Even the recently launched, second-gen Celerio is also being offered benefits of up to Rs 16,000. The new-gen model of the hatchback is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine which produces 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual as standard or a 5-speed AMT.

* Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for the exact amount of discount / benefit offered.