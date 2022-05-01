Maruti Car Sales April 2022 At 1.22 L – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki reports sales decline at 10.22 percent for April 2022, MoM sales too decline

MSIL sales for April 2022 are reported at 1,21,995 units. YoY sales fell from 1,35,879 units. Volume decline stood at 13,884 units at 10.22 percent. MoM sales fell 8.86 percent, down from 1,33,861 units. Volume loss stood at 11,866 units.

Though sales in Maruti’s strongest segments declined, the mini and compact segment still accounted for 76,321 units. This is lower in the region of 23k units, down from 97,359 units.

Mini segment (Alto S-Presso) sales fell to 17,137 units, down from 25,041 units. Compact (Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR) segment sales are down at 59,184 units, down from 72,318 units at volume loss at just over 13k units.

Maruti Car Sales April 2022 Decline

Mid-size Ciaz sedan sales fell noticeably to 579 units. Sales are at almost a third from 1,567 units sold in April 2021. MSIL did report an improvement in UV sales, up at 33,941 units from 25,484 units. Volume growth is at about 8.5k units.

Eeco van sales were steady at 11,154 units, marginally down from 11,469 units. The Eeco van unit is a strong MSIL USP considering there are no other vehicles of the same nature available. This long standing offering has continued to reap rewards and hold steady keeping an unique segment alive.

Total Domestic PV sales fell to just below 1.22 L units. Sales are down at 1,21,995 units from 1,35,879 units. Volume decline stood at almost 14k units. LCV sales improved manifold. Super Carry sales more than tripled, up at 4,266 units from 1,272 units. Total (PV and LCV) domestic sales fell to 1,26,261 units from 1,37,151 units.

MSIL exports April 2022

Sales to other OEMs, namely TKM improved. Almost 6k Urban Cruiser and Glanza units were sold to Toyota. Sales improved at 5,987 units from 5,303 units. Total domestic sales (PV, LCV, OEM) is reported at a total 1,32,248 units, down from 1,42,454 units. MSIL was able to further shave off a lathe from its total decline through exports.

In recent months, Maruti Suzuki has been expanding and improving its export market. Total exports last month further improved to 18,413 units, up from 17,237 units. Export volume increase stood at just over 1.1k units. Total sales (domestic and export) fell to 1,50,661 units, down from 1,59,691 units.

Industry wide trends point to shortage of electronic components. MSIL reports minor impact on vehicle production. This limitation mostly concerned vehicles sold in the domestic market. In its capacity as the nation’s largest auto manufacturer, MSIL ‘took all possible measures to minimise the impact’.