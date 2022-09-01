Maruti Car Sales Aug 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki has seen outstanding sales growth in August 2022 both in terms of domestic sales and exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the best-selling automaker in India has reported outstanding sales growth in August 2022. Sales increased both in terms of domestic sales and exports on a YoY basis and where YTD sales were concerned. Maruti Suzuki’s total sales PVs+CVs+ OEMs), (domestic + exports) stood at 1,65,173 units in August 2022. This was a growth over 1,30,699 units sold in August 2021. The company also posted a YTD growth to 8,09,020 units in FY 2022-23, up from 6,46,775 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Taking into account passenger vehicle sales in domestic markets in August 2022, sales stood at 1,34,166 units in August 2022, up 30.02 percent from 1,03,187 units sold in August 2021. When compared on the basis of MoM sales, it was a 6.08 percent de-growth from 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022. It was also a significant YTD growth to 6,46,170 units in the 2022 period from 5,29,981 units sold in the same period of 2021.

Maruti Car Sales Aug 2022

In the mini segment, it was the Alto and S-Presso that saw sales of 22,162 units in August 2022, up from 20,461 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales went up to 91,482 units from 87,386 units. The new Alto K10 is in its new gen avatar with several feature updates and is based on a new Heartect platform.

Of the compact segment, that included the likes of Baleno, Swift, DZire, Ignis and WagonR, sales improved to 71,557 units in August 2022, up from 45,577 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales stood at 3,61,253 units from 2,77,355 units sold in FY 2021-22. This took sales in the mini and compact segment to 93,719 units in August 2022, up from 66,038 units sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki noted a de-growth in terms of Ciaz sales down to 1,516 units in August 2022 from 2,146 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales also dipped to 5,567 units from 6,114 units sold in FY 2021-22. This brought passenger car sales to 95,235 units in August 2022, up from 68,184 units sold in August 2021 with YTD sales at 4,58,301 units from 3,70,855 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Utility vehicles such as the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 has seen sales of 26,932 units in August 2022 which was an increase over 24,337 units sold in August 2021. Van sales also increased on a YoY basis to 11,999 units from 10,666 units sold in August 2021.

Maruti Suzuki LCV Sales August 2022

In the LCV segment, Maruti Suzuki sells the Super Carry. Sales increased to 3,371 units in August 2022 up from 2,588 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales were at 17,004 units in FY 2022-23 from 9,412 units sold in FY 2021-22. Total domestic sales (PV+LCV) stood at 1,37,537 units from 1,05,775 units sold in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki also sells some models to Toyota Kirloskar Motors. These sales increased to 6,155 units in August 2022 from 4,305 units sold in August 2021. YTD sales improved to 34,617 units from 20,020 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

Total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) went up to 1,43,692 units in August 2022 from 1,10,080 units sold in August 2021 while YTD sales improved to 6,97,791 units from 5,59,413 units sold in the same period last year. Exports on the other hand improved to 21,481 units in August 2022 from 20,619 units shipped in August 2021 while YTD exports stood at 1,11,229 units in FY 2022-23 from 87,362 units sold in FY 2021-22.