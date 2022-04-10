Maruti Car Sales Breakup Mar 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Brezza, Ertiga

Total sales of passenger vehicles dipped by 4.87 percent YoY in March 2022 with Maruti Suzuki retaining its No. 1 position

Rising fuel costs, shortage of spares and longer waiting periods have all had an adverse effect on total sales. The past month saw Maruti Suzuki at the top of sales charts once again.

Total sales stood at 1,33,861 units, down 8 percent over 1,46,203 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales have remained flat with 1,33,948 units sold in February 2022. YoY market share of the company however dipped 3.97 percent from 45.6 percent held in March 2021 to 41.7 percent in the past month.

Maruti Car Sales Breakup March 2022

The best-selling model from Maruti stables was WagonR. Sales stood at 24,634 units in March 2022, up 31 percent over 18,757 units sold in March 2021. It was also a significant growth of 68 percent on a MoM basis over 14,669 units sold in February 2022. Maruti Suzuki WagonR along with DZire and Baleno were the three models featuring in the top 3 spots of India’s best selling cars.

Maruti DZire sales were at 18,623 units, up 63 percent YoY over 11,434 units sold in March 2021. MoM growth was at 7 percent over 17,438 units sold in February 2021. In March 2022, the company expanded its portfolio of CNG offerings and introduced the DZire S-CNG. It is being offered in VXI and ZXI trims and priced from Rs 8.14 lakhs. The DZire CNG promises fuel efficiency of 31.12km/kg.

At No. 3 was Maruti Baleno with sales at 14,520 units in March 2022. This was a de-growth of 32 percent over 21,217 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales improved 16 percent from 12,570 units sold in February 2022. This was followed closely by the Swift hatchback of which the company sold 13,623 units last month, down 37 percent from 21,714 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also dipped 29 percent over 19,202 units sold in February 2022.

Maruti Brezza YoY and MoM Growth

Posting both YoY and MoM growth was Maruti Suzuki Brezza 5 seater SUV. Sales stood at 12,439 units in March 2022, up 10 percent over 11,274 units sold in March 2021. It was a 34 percent MoM growth over 9,256 units sold in February 2022. The 2022 Brezza has been spied on test. It gets a complete makeover both in terms of its exterior and interior features along with an updated engine lineup.

Maruti Eeco van followed with 9,221 units sold lasts month, down 20 percent over 11,547 units sold in March 2022 while MoM sales remained flat with 9,190 units sold in February 2022. Ertiga and S-Presso sales stood at 7,888 units and 7,870 units respectively. Ertiga sales dipped 15 percent YoY while S-Presso saw a 9 percent growth.

Alto sales suffered YoY (-56 percent) and MoM (-34 percent) de-growth to 7,621 units last month. The all-new Alto will debut towards the end of this year. It will be seen with increased dimensions and several feature updates.

Maruti Celerio sales increased 36 percent YoY to 6,442 units from 4,720 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 35 percent over 9,896 units sold in February 2022. Sales of other Maruti Cars – Ignis (4,472 units), S-Cross (2,674 units) and Ciaz (1,634 units) also posted YoY growth while XL6 retail sales dipped 35 percent to 2,000 units from 3,062 units sold in March 2021.