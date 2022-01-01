Maruti Car Sales Dec 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Baleno, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki posted an overall growth of 12.48 percent in the passenger vehicle segment in 2021

Maruti has posted some decent sales volume figures for the period between April and December in 2021. A total of 153,149 cars were dispatched by the Indo-Japanese carmaker in December this year which includes domestic and exports. This number comprises a total monthly domestic sales of 126,031 units and sales to other OEMs (Toyota) of 4,838 units.

Maruti Car Sales Dec 2021 – Highest Exports

The largest carmaker in India recorded the highest ever monthly exports of 22,280 units last month. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market.

The company posted the best figures in the first quarter of CY2021 where it was able to sell a total of 4,29,966 units of vehicles across the country. Overall, Maruti performed better in the first half of the year by selling a total of 7,23,028 units in comparison to the second half where the carmaker was able to sell 6,41,759 units.

Overall growth despite challenges

Throughout the entire 2021, a total of 13,64,787 units of passenger vehicles were sold by Maruti as compared to 12,13,381 units recorded during the previous year. This resulted in YoY growth of 12.48 percent.

During the period between April and December in 2021, a total of 9,57,644 vehicles were sold by Maruti across the country. A bulk of this volume was generated by the passenger vehicle segment which accounted for 934,825 units. Rest of the volume was generated by the company’s light commercial vehicles (LCVs). In comparison, during the same period last year, a total of 863,874 passenger vehicles were sold by Maruti.

For 2021, the highest monthly performance was recorded in March when Maruti was able to dispatch a total of 1,46,203 units. The lowest monthly volume was recorded in May during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country where a total of 32,903 vehicles were dispatched. The second half of the year, especially since August, witnessed negative YoY growth.

Highest Volume generated by Mini+Compact

As usual, Maruti generated the maximum volume in December 2021 by recording 69,345 units in the compact segment. The company currently retails models such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR in this space.

In conjunction with the mini (entry-level) segment comprising Alto and S-Presso, Maruti sold a total of 85,665 units of compact and mini passenger cars in December. Utility segment (Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6) also posted decent sales.

Maruti will be hoping for a fruitful 2022, as the Indo-Japanese carmaker is gearing up to launch multiple models this year. This includes new generation models of Vitara Brezza, Alto, Baleno and S-Cross. The carmaker is also developing a new C-segment SUV in association with Toyota. In addition, the company might also introduce the 5-door Jimny in India sometime later this year.