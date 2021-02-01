Maruti Car Sales Jan 2021 Minor Decline – Alto, Swift, WagonR, Baleno, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India registered sales of 139,002 units in the domestic market for Jan 2021

For Jan 2021, MSIL reports total units at 1,60,752 units at 4.3 percent growth, up from 1,54,123 units. Of this exports grew by about 30 percent to 12,445 units, up from 9,624 units. Sales to other OEMS was up significantly. This includes the Glanza and Urban Cruiser units TKM sells here. Volumes are reported at 5,703 units, up from 2,249 units.

For Now, Toyota India finds both its MSIL shared cars contributing to a significant number is total domestic sales. So much so, that both cars find themselves in a position wherein they outsell the bigger cars that Toyota gained fame with. YTD sales to other OEM is up by a third at 26,927 units from 20,199 units.

Domestic Sales Break Up

Total domestic sales fell by 0.6 percent, down to 1,39,002 units from 1,39,844 units. In this small car (mini + compact segment) sales fell by 7.4 percent. A segment mini car (Alto, S-Presso) sales fell by 2.8 percent, down to 25,153 units from 25,885 units. YTD segment sales is down 13.1 percent, down at 1,77,547 units from 2,04,289 units.

Compact segment (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) sales decline is reported at 8.8 percent, down at 76,935 units from 84,340 units. YTD sales is down 17.8 percent at 5,56,929 units, down from 6,77,263 units. In total mini and compact segment sales decline is reported at 7.4 percent, down to 1,02,088 units from 1,10,225 units.

Mid-sized sedan – Ciaz sales improved by 61.3 percent, up at 1,347 units from 835 units. YTD Ciaz sales has almost halved at 10,714 units, down from 20,851 units. B segment UV (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza) sales grew by around 45 percent at 23,887 units, up from 16,460 units. Eeco sales fell by 5.2 percent, down at 11,680 units from 12,324 units.

PV and CV domestic sales

Super Carry LCV sales grew by about 50 percent, up at 3,602 units from 2,406 units. Total domestic sales for PV and LCV is down 0.2 percent at 1,42,604 units from 1,42,250 units. YTD Total PV and LCV domestic sales fell by 16.2 percent, down at 10,26,395 units from 12,24,998 units.

Super Carry LCV sales in the last 10 months stands improved at 23,519 units, which has already surpassed the FY’s target. Sales growth is reported at 20,594 units at 14.2 percent growth.

While sales at MSIL isn’t stagnating, the slow start to FY21 means, recovery for the current FY is impossible. With 2 months to go, total domestic sales through April – January is reported at just over 10 lakh units. That’s 16.7 percent down from just over 12 lakh units for the same 10 months in the previous FY. Domestic PV wholesales in the last FY was reported at 14,14,346 units.