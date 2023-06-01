Maruti Car Sales May 2023 – Alto, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Fronx

Maruti Suzuki has seen YoY and YTD growth in total PV and LCV sales while total exports declined marginally

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India, has reported sales for May 2022. They have seen YoY and YTD growth in total PV and LCV sales while total exports declined marginally.

The company sold a total (domestic + exports) of 1,78,083 units in the past month, which was an increase over 1,61,413 units sold in May 2022. YTD total sales also posted an increase to 3,38,612 units in the April-May 2023 period, up from 3,12,074 units sold in the same period of 2022.

Maruti Suzuki PV Sales May 2023

Taking sales in the passenger vehicle segment into account, the company had the Alto and S-Presso in the mini segment of which 12,236 units were sold last month. This was a YoY de-growth over 17,408 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales in the first two months of the financial year – April-May 2023 also dipped to 26,346 units from 34,545 units sold in the same period of 2022.

The compact segment, which comprised models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR has seen better YoY sales which improved to 71,419 units, up from 67,947 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales also increased to 1,46,354 units in the 2023-24 period from 1,27,131 units sold during the months of April-May 2022. This took total mini and compact sales down to 83,655 units in May 2023 from 85,355 units sold in May 2022 while YTD sales improved to 1,72,700 units from 1,61,676 units. It was also a MoM degrowth when compared to 89,045 units sold in April 2023.

Maruti Ciaz, the company’s single offering in the mid size segment, has seen sales increase to 992 units last month from 586 units sold in May 2022 while YTD sales increase to 2,009 units in the April-May 2023 period from 1,165 units sold in the same period last year.

With utility vehicles being much favored by buyers in the country, sales of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara along with the XL6 increased to 46,243 units in May 2023. This was a significant growth over 28,051 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales also improved to 82,997 units from 61,992 units sold in the same period last year.

In the van segment, the company has a sole offering that being the Eeco van. Sales grew to 12,818 units last month from 10,482 units sold in May 2022 while it was also a YTD growth to 23,322 units. This took total domestic sales of passenger vehicles up to 1,43,708 units in May 2023 from 1,24,474 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales improved to 2,81,028 units in the April-May 2023 period from 2,46,469 units sold in the same two month period last year.

Maruti Suzuki CV sales May 2023

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Maruti has the Super Carry of which the company sold 2,888 units in the past month. This was a YoY de-growth from 3,526 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales also dipped to 5,087 units from 7,792 units sold in the 2022 period. Sales of the Super Carry are set to improve as the company has introduced the 2023 Super Carry with added features and safety equipment and with petrol and CNG options.

Maruti Suzuki also sells to other OEMs such as Toyota. The company sold 5,010 units in the past month, a YoY de-growth over 6,222 units sold in May 2022. MoM sales also fell significantly to 9,049 units in April-May 2023 from 12,209 units sold in April-May 2022.

This took total domestic sales of PV+LCV+OEM to 1,51,606 units in May 2023 up from 1,34,222 units sold in May 2022. YTD sales improved to 2,95,164 units in the April-May 2023 period from 2,66,470 units sold in the same period last year. Exports on the other hand dipped to 26,477 units in May 2021. The company had shipped 27,191 units in May 2022. YTD exports also fell to 43,448 units from 45,604 units.