Maruti Car Sales Nov 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, Vitara

Even though total sales were in the green, Maruti Suzuki sales for November 2022 fell short in Van and LCVs segment

Indian automotive juggernaut, Maruti Suzuki registered numbers that is pretty much around three times more than the country’s 2nd highest automaker. In Mini segment with Alto and S-Presso, Maruti sold 18,251 of these cars last month, up from 17,473 cars sold a year ago.

YTD sales stood at 1,64,243 cars, up from 1,41,642 cars in 2021-2022. Compact cars comprising Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, is Maruti’s most popular segment. With 72,844 sales in its pocket, the compact segment grew as opposed to 57,019 sales a year ago.

Maruti Car Sales Nov 2022

YTD sales were 5,79,957 in 2022-2023, up from 4,03,955 in 2021-2022. Mini + compact segment sales were 91,095 units last month and 7,44,200 units YTD. Mid-size segment with Ciaz in it, sold 1,554 units, up from 1,089 units in Nov 2021. Ciaz is not a high seller in Maruti’s portfolio anymore and YTD sales were 10,364 units.

Utility vehicles are Maruti’s second most popular segment and have Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and recently launched Grand Vitara in it. This segment sold 32,563 vehicles, up from 24,574 vehicles last year in the same period. In YTD analysis, this segment clocked 227,164 vehicles last month, up from 1,86,734 vehicles last year.

Despite being the only van sold in PV segment, Eeco suffered losses as it clocked 7,183 units, down from 9,571 units in 2021 and YTD figures reflect growth with 85,554 units, up from 70,241. Maruti’s total domestic PV sales stood at 1,32,395 units. As opposed to 1.09,726 units clocked in November 2022, the company registered 20.66% growth YoY and gained 22,669 units in volume YoY.

That said, Maruti Suzuki had 1,40,337 units in its name in October 2022 and hence registered 5.66% YoY decline with 7,942 units lost in volume. Maruti’s commercial vehicle portfolio is just Super Carry LCV. This vehicle follows the same patterns as Eeco. In YoY analysis, Super Carry sold 2,660 vehicles, down from 3,291 vehicles sold in November 2021. But YTD sales grew as it sold 25,082, up from 19,804.

Maruti Total Sales

Sales to other OEMs like Toyota stood at 4,251 units, down from 4,774 in 2021 and 46,708 units YTD. Domestic Sales for the brand (PV+LCV+OEM) was 1,39,306 units last month and 11,39,072 units YTD in 2022-2023. Exports in November 2022 stood at 19,738 units, down from 21,393 units from 2021 and YTD exports stood at 1,72,818 units, up from 1,47,642 units.

In total, Maruti Suzuki sales for November 2022 turned out to be fruitful. Sales grew in both YoY and YTD analysis. With 1,59,044 vehicles sold in total (domestic+export), sales grew from 1,39,184 vehicles sold a year ago. YTD figures stood at 13,11890 vehicles in 2022-2-23, up from 10,10,674 vehicles in 2021-2022.