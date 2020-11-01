Maruti Oct 2020 Sales Highest Ever In History – Record 1.63 Lakh Cars Sold; 4 New Cars Every Minute

Maruti car sales in Oct 2020 stood at 163,656 units – This is the highest ever monthly car sales reported by the company in its history

Maruti Suzuki India Limited total sales is reported at 1,82,448 units in October 2020; at 18.9 percent growth over last October. Total domestic sales is reported at 1,66,825 units, and 6,037 units for other OEMs. Exports are up at 9,586 units in October 2020.

While business is rife, MSIL is focused on health, safety and well-being of all involved across the value chain. In coping with robust sales, manufacturing, sales and service operations are being carried out within guidelines of safety requirements for employees and customers.

This is the highest ever monthly sales reported by Maruti Suzuki India. The previous high domestic sales were registered in July 2017, when the company reported domestic sales of 153,298 units. Their domestic sales in Sep 2020 stood at 163,656 units, which is like selling 4 new cars every minute.

The lion’s share of sales is contributed by the A compact segment comprising WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S. What Maruti has done over time is to build it’s mass market segments to include a range of products , and in some way cater to varying customers needs, so there’s something for everyone. It’s wide-ranging compact segment does just that. Sales to other OEM accounts for 6,037 units sold to TKM. This includes units of Glanza and the recently launched Urban Cruiser.

Segment-wise Sales

Maruti’s Mini segment of cars, which includes Alto and S-Presso, has registered sales of 28,462 units as against 28,537 units sold in Sep 2019. The compact segment includes WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S – registered sales of 95,067 units. This has grown by 26.6% as only 75,094 units were sold by this segment in Sep 2019.

Maruti’s only offering in the mid-sized sedan segment, Ciaz sales were at 1,422 units in Oct 2020. This is a decline of 40% when compared to Sep 2019 numbers of 2,371 units. Maruti’s UV range includes Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6. These managed to register sales of 25,396 units in Sep 2020, as against 23,108 units sold in Sep 2019.

Sales in Vans segment stood at 13,309 units, which is a growth of almost 33%. This despite the fact that the Omni is no longer on offer in this segment and it is only the EECO which is generating sales for Maruti in the Vans segment.

In the Light Commercial Vehicle segment, Maruti registered sales of 3,169 units in Sep 2020. Their only LCV on offer, Super Carry managed sales of 2,429 units in same month last year.