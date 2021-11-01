Maruti Car Sales Oct 2021 – Baleno, Swift, Dzire, WagonR, Brezza, Ciaz

The shortage of electronic components continued to affect Maruti Suzuki’s production during the past month

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India, has reported total domestic sales of 1,12,788 units for October 2021. These numbers included PV and LCV. This was a de-growth over 1,66,825 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales however, increased substantially to 7,18,596 units in the April to October 2021 period over 5,98,355 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Maruti Car Sales Oct 2021 : Segment-wise Sales

Taking segment-wise sales into account, sales dipped across all segments except for the UV segment that noted an increase in demand. The mini segment that comprises of the Alto and S-Presso has seen sales of 21,831 units in October 2021, down from 28,462 units sold in October 2020.

In the compact segment, that included the likes of Baleno, Celerio, DZire, Swift, TourS and WagonR, sales were at 48,690 units in the past month down from 95,067 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales increased to 3,46,936 units from 3,25,723 units sold in the April-October 2020 period.

Of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in the mid size segment, sales dipped to 1,069 units last month from 1,422 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales grew to 8,164 units from 6,227 units sold in the same 7 month period of last year.

This took total PV sales down to 71,590 units in October 2021, down from 1,24,951 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales however increased substantially to 4,79,253 units, up from 4,37,078 units sold in the 2020 period.

Utility Vehicle sales increased both in terms of YoY and YTD basis. This segment, that includes the likes of the Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Brezza and XL6, saw sales at 27,081 units in the past month, up from 25,396 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales were at 1,62,160 units, up from 1,02,702 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Again, sales of the Eeco van dipped to 10,320 units last month from 13,309 units sold in October 2020. This took total domestic PV sales to 1,08,991 units in October 2021 from 1,63,656 units sold in October 2020.

Of the Super Carry, in the LCV segment, sales increased to 3,797 units last month, up from 3,169 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales which had stood at 11,010 units in the April to October 2020 period, increased to 16,513 units in the corresponding period of 2021.

Sales to other OEMs

Maruti Suzuki also sells its vehicles to Toyota. Currently, these include the Baleno and Vitara Brezza being supplied to Toyota, which are sold as Glanza and Urban Cruiser, respectively. These sales stood at 4,225 units in the past month, down from 6,037 units sold in October 2020. YTD sales increased to 26,645 units, from 12,153 units sold in the same 7 month period of 2020.

Exports on the other hand increased significantly. Exports which had stood at 9,586 units in October 2020 increased to 21,322 units last month. YTD shipments were at 1,26,249 units in the April to October 2021 period, up from 41,669 units shipped in the same period of 2020. This took the company’s total domestic sales and exports up to 1,38,335 units in October 2021, a de-growth over 1,82,448 units sold in October 2020. However YTD total sales increased to 8,71,490 units over 6,52,177 units sold in the 2020 period.