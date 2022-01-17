Maruti Celerio CNG Launch Price Rs 6.58 L – Offered With VXi MT

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio said to be the country’s most fuel efficient petrol car, now comes with CNG option

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has launched the all new Celerio hatchback in India last year. Within two months, it has received over 25k bookings. It was priced from Rs 4.99-6.94 lakh at the time of launch. Only petrol engine option was on offer. Today, the company has announced the launch of Maruti Celerio CNG variant.

The Celerio has been among the company’s top selling models ever since it was launched in 2014. To date, the company has sold over 5.9 lakh units of the Celerio. The 2021 Maruti Celerio is better in many respects to its outgoing counterpart.

It gets revised exterior designs along with updated interiors with new age technology and convenience features. Maruti Suzuki claims that the new Celerio is the country’s most fuel efficient petrol car with mileage of 26.88 km/l.

Maruti Celerio CNG is only offered with VXi trim with manual transmission. Just like the petrol Celerio, the CNG version also comes in with design updates, well-appointed interiors and added safety equipment. Celerio CNG claims to deliver fuel efficiency of 35.6 kms per Kg. Price is Rs 6.58 lakh, ex-sh.

Maruti Celerio CNG Details

2022 Maruti Celerio boasts of a 3D sculpted exterior body profile. It is presented in 6 colour options of Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue along with Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey and Caffeine Brown. Dimensions stand at 3,695mm length, 1,555mm height and 1,655mm width while it rides on a wheelbase of 2,435mm.

It sports a new radiator grille, distinctive headlamps and new fog lamp casing. The front bumper gets black accents while the hatchback is seen with body coloured rear bumper and gets a curved tailgate. It rides on 15 inch black finished alloy wheels.

The side profile of the car too comes completely different looking as compared to the outgoing model. The car runs on 15-inch alloys that get a new design. The sculpted wheel arches are something visible in Celerio as well. Moving to the back, the car gets a body-coloured rear bumper, fluid looking taillights and a curvy tailgate.

Interiors offer added shoulder and leg room, as well as luggage space. Special attention has been paid to passenger and driver comforts with several first-in-segment safety and convenience features. In top variant, infotainment is via a 7 inch SmartPlay Studio which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with smartphone navigation. It also sports engine push start/stop button and smart key.

New Celerio is also seen with electric adjustable and folding ORVMs, twin slot AC vents and a new gear shift design and updated upholstery. It also comes in with 12+ safety features among which are first in segment Hill Hold Assist, Dual Airbags along with ABS and EBD. It also complies with Indian safety requirements of frontal-offset, side crash, and pedestrian protection.

Powertrain Options

New Maruti Celerio is powered by a K-Series engine with dual jet and dual VVT. This engine makes 48 kW power and 89 Nm torque. In CNG version, power output reduces to 41.7 kW and 82.1 Nm.

Maruti claims that the new engine reduces CO2 levels by 19 percent and gets cooled EGR auto tensioner and integrated exhaust manifold. This engine gets mated to manual transmission and Auto Gear Shift (AGS). 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki WagonR in its segment.