Maruti Ciaz Spied With Toyota Badge – Next Rebadged Suzuki After Glanza, Urban Cruiser

Following Toyota Glanza (Maruti Baleno) and Urban Cruiser (Maruti Vitara Brezza), the third rebadged offering is likely to be based on Maruti Ciaz

Suzuki and Toyota partnership dates back to 2019. Among many things, it also involves the sharing of cars between these two Japanese automakers. The first car to be launched following this association was the Toyota Glanza. It was launched in India in January 2019 and was essentially a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

The Toyota Glanza is currently offered in G and V variants, based on the Baleno’s Zeta and Alpha trims and is powered by the same set of 1.2 liter petrol engines seen on the Baleno. Next on was the Toyota Urban Cruiser, based on the Maruti Vitara Brezza launched in September 2020. This was Toyota’s first compact SUV and was given a more distinct makeover to set it apart from its Maruti counterpart. The 5 seater SUV is presented in 6 variants and shares its engine with the Vitara Brezza.

Next Maruti Rebadged Toyota Spied

Ciaz will likely be the third product borrowed by Toyota from Maruti. As per trademark details, Toyota India has registered new names – Belta and Quest. The Maruti Ciaz rebadged Toyota version is likely to be called Belta. As per a new report, production of Toyota Belta has started inside Maruti plant. Spy shot of Toyota Belta has leaked. From here, it will be shipped to Toyota dealers soon.

Like the earlier to re-badged models, the Belta is also expected to be similar to the Ciaz in all major respects in terms of features, specs and engine lineup, with the only differentiating factor being its Toyota badging with a redesigned front bumper and new alloy wheels.

Interiors of the new Toyota Belta will also not be radically different from the Ciaz with the same layout, on board technology and driver and passenger comforts. It is also expected to receive the same engine lineup as seen on the Ciaz which gets its power via a 1462cc petrol engine that offers 103 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to manual and automatic transmission options.

Following official launch, the Belta could take the place of the Yaris C segment sedan in the company lineup. Yaris production has also been stopped to make place for the new Belta which is slated to make its official debut next month.

Future Maruti Rebadged Toyota Cars

The partnership seems to be working as expected, or even better than expectation for Toyota India. Their sales are on the rise, thanks to additional sales of Maruti rebadged cars. Plus, their own cars – Innova and Fortuner are also doing quite well, as they continue to be segment leaders in the industry.

Next rebadged cars planned for launch under the partnership includes Ertiga MPV. The 7 seater MPV segment is going to see added competition as Hyundai and Kia get ready with their version of Ertiga rival. Kia is expected to launch their MPV early next year, while Hyundai is likely to enter the segment later next year.

