Maruti Diesel Cars Launch Not Planned – Petrol, CNG Is The Focus

With stricter emission norms due to be implemented by 2023, experts believe demand for diesel cars would fall down significantly

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has once again confirmed that it will stay away from the diesel segment in passenger vehicle cars. The carmaker had earlier stated that it will consider bringing back its diesel models after BS6 norms kicked in April last year only if there was enough from consumers.

However, there has been a gradual decline in the sales of diesel cars ever since the updated emission norms came into effect. In an interaction with PTI, C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer, MSI, confirmed that the company will not be making a comeback in the diesel segment.

Maruti Diesel Cars Launch Not Planned

He further revealed that sales of vehicles with oil burners would come down drastically when the next phase of emission standards kicks in by 2023. Raman added that the stricter emission curbs would further jack up the cost of diesel vehicles which would lead up to a fall in market share of diesel cars. The gradual shift towards petrol engines and transition towards cleaner emission technology has diluted the need for diesel mills.

According to industry estimates, market share of diesel vehicles in the overall PV segment currently is 17 percent. This is a massive reduction from over 60 percent share of diesel vehicles in 2013-14 in overall PV sales. Many automakers including Maruti have pulled the plug on all diesel-powered models since the implementation of BS6 norms.

Enhancing current petrol powertrains

Models such as Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga, Ciaz and S-Cross from Maruti’s portfolio were offered with oil burners before BS6 norms kicked in. Currently, the company’s entire lineup is being powered by three petrol K-series engines- 1.0-litre, 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated units.

Raman added that going forward Maruti would focus on improving its existing petrol powertrains in terms of fuel efficiency. He hinted that the carmaker might introduce a new family of engines to power its product portfolio. The new K10C 1.0-litre motor offered in the new-gen Celerio is one such improvement. The engine offers maximum fuel efficiency of 26.68km per litre.

Electrification & CNG

Maruti would also be working towards enhancing electrification of IC engines by introducing new mild-hybrid techs. This would involve the inclusion of an integrated starter generator (ISG) in the powertrain which will offer auto start-stop functionality. However, the largest car manufacturer in India isn’t jumping into the fully electric mobility space yet.

The Indo-Japanese carmaker also offers CNG-powered trims in seven out of the fifteen models retailed by it. More models in the coming future such as Swift and Vitara Brezza will be offered with factory-fitted CNG kits since CNG has a much lower running cost in comparison to conventional fuels.

