Maruti Engage Launch Date 5th July – Based On Innova HyCross

New front fascia with NEXTre’ LED DRLs, Grand Vitara inspired grille, and Suzuki branding are likely differences with Maruti Suzuki Engage over Hycross

Badge engineering has enabled Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to expand their portfolio in India. Maruti Suzuki is extending this partnership to sell badge-engineered Innova Hycross as Engage. It will feature a new front fascia along with some minor changes to tail light signatures. Apart from these and the branding, Maruti Suzuki will keep the rest of the Hycross as is.

Earlier this year, Maruti Chairman R C Bhargava suggested a launch in two months. Today, Maruti Suzuki has announced the official launch date via teaser. New Maruti Engage MPV will launch on 5th July 2023.

Maruti Engage – What will it pack?

Maruti Suzuki Engage will be a monocoque MPV underpinned by Toyota’s TNGA platform. The sole 2.0L petrol engine is on offer in non-hybrid and hybrid guises. In a non-hybrid guise, Engage will boast 171 bhp and 205 Nm. Hybrid powertrain generates 183.8 bhp of power and 188 Nm along with a 206 Nm motor.

Maruti’s upcoming flagship will feature a panoramic sunroof, premium interiors, ADAS suite, ambient lighting, a rear seat ottoman and a lot more. Innova Hycross claims up to 23.2 km/l fuel efficiency. Expect the Maruti Engage to deliver about the same mileage. It remains to be seen whether Maruti Suzuki will only launch strong hybrid variants of Engage or both hybrid and non-hybrid variants. Currently, Toyota offers 6 trim levels namely G, GX, VX, VX (O) ZX and ZX (O).

If Maruti Suzuki offers both hybrid and non-hybrid variants, these trim levels could translate perfectly into Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus. Only Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus come equipped with a self-charging strong hybrid powertrain. While Sigma and Delta will be gasoline only. The name Intelligent Hybrid is likely for strong hybrid variants with Maruti Engage.

Maruti Engage Design Updates

Render design reveals what Maruti Suzuki Engage might look like. The headlights get NEXTre’ LED DRLs similar to most other Nexa vehicles. The grille is different to incorporate a chrome plaque that connects both headlight units. A large Suzuki logo takes center stage here and the lower bumper with LED DRLs is similar too.

Other changes include different alloy wheels. This is one of the most efficient ways of badge engineering keeping most of the design aspects similar. On the inside, we expect changes in upholstery colours and badges and nothing more. This way Maruti Suzuki Engage might cost close to Innova Hycross and price increment will not be too high.

Speaking of cost, Maruti Suzuki Engage is likely to be priced more than Toyota Innova Hycross. For context, Innova Hycross cost between Rs. 18.55 lakh and Rs. 29.99 lakh (ex-sh).