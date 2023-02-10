Maruti Fronx CNG Spied With Emission Testing Kit In Pune

Fronx could get CNG option right from start, or it could be introduced later, as was the case with Grand Vitara

At the time of its unveil, there was no official statement about CNG version of Fronx. However, in view of Maruti’s strong push for CNG, it was expected that Fronx could eventually have a CNG option.

Fronx was recently spotted with emission testing equipment, which indicates that the CNG version is under development. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Satya, for sharing these exclusive spy shots of Fronx CNG from Pune. If Maruti can fast track the testing schedule, Fronx could get CNG option from day 1. Fronx launch is expected in April. Bookings for petrol variants are open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti Fronx CNG Mileage

CNG option for Maruti Fronx will be offered with the 1.2-litre K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine. When running on petrol, the engine makes 89.73 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. These numbers will be lower with the CNG variants of Fronx. While the 1.2-litre engine has transmission option of 5MT and 5AMT, Fronx CNG will have only 5MT. Fronx CNG mileage could be one of the highest in India.

Second engine option for Fronx is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. It churns out 100 PS and 147.6 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 6AT. This engine option will be available with Delta+ variant onwards. While Delta+ will have only manual transmission with the turbo engine, Zeta and Alpha trims will have both MT and AT option.

Fronx CNG will be getting all the benefits that come with Maruti’s factory-fitted S-CNG cars. It includes a range of inbuilt upgrades such as intelligent injection system, re-tuned suspension, auto-switch between CNG and petrol, fuel level indicator and NGV receptacle for faster and safer refuelling. Safety is enhanced with improved durability and crashworthiness, corrosion and leak-proof design of CNG equipment and auto engine cut-off during fuel filling process.

CNG Fronx features

Equipment list for Fronx CNG will be based on the trim level. CNG option for Fronx could be offered with Delta and Delta+ trims. Key exterior highlights will include LED multi-reflector headlamps, LED DRLs, automatic headlamp with follow-me home function, alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators and UV cut window glasses.

Inside, Maruti Fronx CNG will have dual-tone theme, premium fabric seats, engine push start/stop, steering mounted controls, automatic climate control, tilt adjustable steering wheel, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and voice commands.

Safety kit will include electronic stability program, hill hold assist, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors with infographic display, rear defogger, anti-theft security system, ISOFIX child seat restraint system and manual inside day/night rear view mirror. Fronx will primarily rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. While Maruti already has Brezza in this segment, Fronx adds a lot more style and flamboyance. Among Maruti’s newer cars, it remains to be seen if Fronx can be just as successful as Grand Vitara.