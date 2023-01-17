Maruti Grand Vitara CNG First Look Walkaround – Usable Boot Space

If the Rs. 95,000 upfront cost and reduced boot space are not bothersome, CNG offers low running costs, in the long run

After Duster went the way of dodo, there was a void in Indian compact SUV segment which offered something unique over rivals. Duster used to offer an AWD system that was surprisingly good as it was light on its feet. No other compact SUV offered AWD and the Duster was a proper enthusiast vehicle as well.

Creta and Seltos are darlings of sales charts. Except for tech-savvy and brochure-lengthening features list, there is nothing unique to offer other than features. That is where Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder excel. They offer 3 specialties that no other compact SUV is offering. AWD, strong hybrid tech and now CNG bi-fuel option as well.

Grand Vitara CNG Walkaround

CNG variants for Grand Vitara are launched with Delta MT and Zeta MT priced at Rs. 12.85 lakh and Rs. 14.84 lakh (both prices ex-sh). Thanks to sansCARi sumit, we now have a first look walkaround at the Grand Vitara to see how the CNG option affects boot space and luggage carrying capacity.

Before you ask, CNG powertrains are only offered with mild hybrid powertrain options. Strong hybrid variants dubbed as Intelligent Hybrid are not equipped with CNG. Also, mild hybrid variants with CNG bi-fuel options are only offered with manual transmission and automatic is not on offer. Lastly, no AWD for CNG variants.

On the outside, there are no changes except for CNG sticker stuck on windshield. Other than that, there are no visible indications to identify CNG variants. Being a factory-fitted CNG equipment, there are multiple benefits.

Dubbed S-CNG, they come with dual inter-dependent ECUs. There is enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints so as to avoid corrosion and leakage. All wiring harnesses are integrated just like main wiring harness is integrated. There is also a micro switch that ensures that vehicle does not start while refuelling CNG.

S-CNG filling is done beside petrol filling opening. For S-CNG equipped vehicles, Maruti uses tweaked rear suspension to counter added weight. The main drawback for CNG vehicles is limited luggage carrying capacity. Same applies to Grand Vitara CNG as well. As demonstrated, despite the CNG tank, there is considerable boot space still available.

Specs & Features

Maruti Suzuki S-CNG variants get a separate fuel level meter indicated in instrument cluster. There is an additional button provided to switch between CNG and petrol fuel. The 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT K15-C engine makes 101 hp and 136 Nm on petrol fuel. On CNG, it makes 88 hp and 121.5 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG promises a fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg. Even though it is not as much as strong hybrid variants, it is decent on its own terms. For an addition of around Rs. 95K over ICE-only counterparts, CNG is the right direction if upfront cost and lowered boot space justify it.