Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid – Variant Name Revealed

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the new Grand Vitara at Rs 11,000 via NEXA dealerships

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the name of its new compact SUV that will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos. It will be called – Grand Vitara. Bookings have opened across company dealerships at Rs 11,000 while officially the car will be unveiled on 20th July and go on sale from August 2022.

New Maruti Grand Vitara SUV will be sold through NEXA exclusive showrooms across the country. It will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and will be positioned on the same platform as seen on the Toyota Hyryder. The platform as well as the car has been jointly developed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid

In the case of Toyota Hyryder, we have seen that it will be offered in two variants of Neo Drive and Hybrid Drive. In the case of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, it will also be offered in two variants. Here, they will be called Grand Vitara and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid. This was revealed by official Nexa website. Colour options on offer are still not revealed, but the site did confirm that both variants will be offered in Nexa Blue (celestial) colour option for sure.

Coming back to features, Maruti Grand Vitara boasts of LED headlamps along with DRLs and LED tail lamps. It sports a hexagonal front grille, sculpted hood, wide air vents and roof rails. It also gets auto folding ORVMs, roof rails, chrome accents on its window line and a shark fin antenna. It rides on 17 inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, it will receive all interior features as seen on the Hyryder. These include a 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Heads-Up display unit, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. The new Grand Vitara will also sport a 6-speaker Arkamys audio system, ambient lighting, leatherette seating while safety will be via a 360 degree camera, multiple airbags and cruise control. With its advanced body structure, vehicle stability control, hill hold and hill descent control along with reverse parking camera and sensors, the new Grand Vitara could receive a 4 Star or 5 Star rating in Global NCAP.

Maruti Grand Vitara – Engine Specs

Maruti Grand Vitara will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the HyRyder. The hybrid variant will be powered by a 1.5 liter TNGA petrol engine offering 92.4 hp power and 122 Nm torque. Its electric motor will be capable of 80.2 hp power and 141 Nm torque. Total peak power output to 115.56 hp. It will be mated to eCVT automatic transmission and will be offered in 2WD format.

The mild-hybrid trim will be powered by a 1.5 liter K15C dual-jet petrol motor capable of 103 hp power and 137 Nm torque and will be mated to 5 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options. An AWD option will be offered with manual transmission. Thanks to a hybrid powertrain, the Grand Vitara will boast of best in class fuel efficiency pegged at around 25 km/l.

It is a compact SUV, positioned above the new Brezza sub-compact SUV. Even as pricing has not yet been revealed, estimates put the Grand Vitara in a price range starting from Rs 10 lakhs (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor in its segment.