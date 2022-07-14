Maruti Grand Vitara SUV Price Leaks – Cheaper Than Creta, Seltos?

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming Creta rival SUV is named Grand Vitara, owing to the Global Suzuki Vitara

Maruti Suzuki has never seen any proper success with the compact SUV segment. It had ventured into this segment with old-gen Vitara, which no one even remembers and S-Cross, which doesn’t sell well as seen from the sales figures. With just 2.10% market share, S-Cross sales is not even remotely comparable to that of Creta’s.

If we analyze the automotive industry keenly, it is not just compact SUVs that Maruti Suzuki is jinxed in, but it’s SUVs in general. Maruti Suzuki is trying to break the jinx with a slew of SUVs carefully selected for Indian market. First, the Brezza that was recently launched, Creta rival Grand Vitara and lifestyle off-roader Jimny. A crossover version of Baleno is also on the cards.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti has shared multiple new teasers in the past few days of their upcoming SUV. The latest teaser confirms the presence of ALLGRIP variant. This is the first time we will see an ALLGRIP badge in the current Maruti lineup. ALLGRIP badge is meant for Suzuki cars with AWD capability.

In another interesting development, the starting price of the upcoming Maruti Vitara SUV has reportedly been leaked via official website. Maruti’s Nexa website is currently accepting bookings, and when you check the source code of this website, you will find that the price is Rs 9.5 lakhs, ex-sh.

It remains to be seen if this is the actual starting price or not. Official prices will be announced at the launch event, which is expected sometime in Aug 2022. If the leaked starting price is indeed correct, then the Maruti Vitara SUV will have a starting price lower than Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Hybrid Powertrain

We expect Grand Vitara to get the same engine options as the HyRyder. Toyota HyRyder offers a mild hybrid powertrain sourced from Maruti Suzuki with AWD system similar to global Vitara. It is the same 1.5L K15C dual jet, dual VVT petrol engine which also does duties in Brezza, Ertiga and XL6. This engine makes 102 bhp and 136.8 Nm. It gets a 5-speed MT or a new 6-speed torque converter option to choose from.

While the other powertrain is sourced from Toyota which gets a high-voltage hybrid architecture without AWD. This engine is a 1490 cc petrol 3-cylinder engine capable of 91 bhp at 5500 RPM and 122 Nm at 3800-4800 RPM standalone. It is coupled with a synchronous AC motor capable of 79 bhp and 141 Nm. Combined, this powertrain is capable of 114 bhp in harmony. This powertrain is coupled with an e-CVT transmission.

Both Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder will be manufactured by Toyota at their manufacturing facility in Bidadi, Karnataka. After the unveiling of Toyota’s counterpart, Maruti Suzuki will bring their vehicle to the spotlight on July 20.

With the launch of both HyRyder and Vitara, we expect the current segment leader Hyundai Creta followed by Kia Seltos to lose some market share. Right now, the Korean cousins have 66% of the C-segment SUV. With the launch of these Japanese cousins, that is expected to change. Apart from Koreans, HyRyder and Grand Vitara will compete with MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Scorpio Classic.

