Maruti Grand Vitara Variants Wise Features – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the full list of variants and their respective features on offer with their upcoming Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti had unveiled the Grand Vitara a few weeks ago and as of now, almost all details of the compact SUV are available in public domain. Broadly, it is only the pricing of Grand Vitara which is still under wraps. Except the pricing, variant wise details and features have been made public. Let’s take a look at all that we know so far.

Maruti Grand Vitara Variants Wise Features

Maruti Grand Vitara Sigma Features – The entry level Grand Vitara Sigma will be a decently loaded product. It will be getting features like projector headlamps, LED DRLs, ESP, Hill Hold assist, rear AC vents, steering mounted audio controls and a 4.2 inch TFT Instrument cluster.

Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Features – Next in line, Delta trim will come along with an option of choosing an automatic transmission. As far as features are concerned, Delta trim will get everything available on Sigma trim and additionally get paddle shifters (with AT), rear parking camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment (compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and rear reclining seats.

Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta Features – Grand Vitara’s Zeta trim will further get few more features, in addition to the ones found on Delta trim. Some of the key additional features include automatic LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system (an upgrade from 7-inch unit), auto folding ORVMs and side and curtain airbags.

Maruti Grand Vitara Alpha Features – Grand Vitara Alpha, which happens to be top of the line trim in mild-hybrid line-up will get a longer list of creature comfort and safety features. Highlights will include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, auto day/night IRVM and leatherette seats. The key talking point on this trim however will be the AWD functionality option, which will be a segment-first feature.

Strong Hybrid Trims – Zeta+, Alpha+ – Strong Hybrid models though use Zeta and Alpha nomenclatures, they will have a slightly different feature list composition. On the inside, Zeta+ will get an all black cabin, along with champagne gold accents. In contrast, mild hybrid variants will be getting a dual tone interior setup.

Features in addition to the ones found on mild hybrid Zeta and Alpha will be a Heads-Up Display and a wireless phone charger. However, it will miss out on a 360 degree camera, which is available on mild-hybrid Alpha trim. Top of the line-up strong Hybrid Alpha+ will carry over features from Zeta+ and will further get front ventilated seats, TPMS, puddle lamps, 360 degree camera and a leatherette steering wheel.

Maruti Grand Vitara Variants – Engine Specs

Grand Vitara will be sold with two different powertrain options, a mild-hybrid petrol and a strong-hybrid petrol. Mild hybrid variant will get four trim levels while the strong hybrid will be getting two different trims. Customers opting for the mild hybrid variant will get a 1.5 litre 103 PS petrol engine setup, while customers choosing strong-hybrid option will get a 116 PS strong hybrid powertrain.

Mild-hybrid trims will be offered with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT gearboxes while strong-hybrid variants will only get an e-CVT. AWD functionality will be available with select mild-hybrid trims only. With a fuel efficiency of 27.79 kmpl, Grand Vitara strong hybrid trims will land up becoming segment leaders in terms of mileage; while option of AWD will be another unique offering which Grand Vitara nameplate will bring to the segment.

As the Grand Vitara will be retailed via Nexa dealerships, it will use Nexa’s variant nomenclature as well. Mild hybrid variants will be tagged as Alpha (Top-of-the line), Zeta, Delta and Sigma. Strong-hybrid variants will be baptized as ‘Zeta+’ and ‘Alpha+’.

Overall, the Grand Vitara looks like a strong candidate with multiple segment first features and functionalities. Once launched, it will be competing with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota HyRyder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and some select trims of MG Hector Twins, Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.