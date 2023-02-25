Maruti Ignis Gets RDE Compliant Engine – Up To Rs 27k Price Hike

With the new update, Maruti Suzuki Ignis gets ESP and hill hold assist as standard fitment across the variant lineup

All vehicles sold after March 31st this year, should meet new emission norms. This means powertrains should comply with RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms and be E20 compatible (20% Ethanol). In this regard, Tata Motors, Renault, etc have already updated their cars. Other manufacturers are in the process of updating their cars.

India’s largest carmaker is updating its lineup as well, to meet phase II of BS6 norms before deadline. Updated Maruti cars have started to arrive at dealerships. First to get officially launched is the Ignis. Next could be Swift and Brezza, which have already arrived in showrooms with updated engines.

2023 Maruti Ignis Price Hike

New updates will make engines greener, but come with a rise in cost. Price hike is inevitable. The same holds true with Maruti Suzuki cars as well, making them wee bit dearer than they used to be. Prices of Ignis have been increased by up to Rs. 27,000. The new increased prices are in effect immediately.

Ignis is the least expensive offering from Nexa dealership. This move has made Ignis slightly harder to reach for potential buyers. Before the price hike, Ignis prices were in the range of Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-sh). Along with the RDE compliant engine, Maruti Suzuki is bundling some safety tech in Ignis. It gets ESP and hill hold as standard across the range.

Maruti Ignis is a city-friendly small hatchback with premium and tech-laden interiors. It is sold via the Nexa dealership. It gets body cladding, and roof rails lending a crossover-ish appeal.

Ignis Black Edition

Nexa Collection Ignis pack is offered by Maruti Suzuki, which costs Rs. 22,990. For the price, Ignis gets Pearl Midnight Black colour shade and a slew of accessories. As revealed by SansCari Sumit channel, it completely transforms the looks of standard Ignis into something much more special. Especially with those 15” black alloy wheels.

Maruti Suzuki offers Ignis in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trim levels. Top-spec models get automatic climate control, a 7” touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, fog lights, and more.

The 1.2L K12 engine is the sole powertrain. It makes 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque and is mated to either a 5-speed MT or AMT, promising 20.8 km/l. In India, Ignis is only offered as a FWD, but in the international market, it is sold with AWD option as well.