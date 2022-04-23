Maruti Jimny Electric SUV Imagined As A Render – Up To 400 Kms Range

A fully electric Maruti Jimny is still a distant dream – We might have to wait for next gen version, before Jimny goes Electric

Suzuki Jimny has a very large fan base across the globe, including India. The cute little SUV, contrary to its miniature size, is a very competent off-roading vehicle. Its launch in India has been speculated for a long time, but it could take a while before we actually get a taste of the compact off-roader on Indian roads.

Meanwhile, the boxy SUV has been digitally imagined as an electric SUV. This digital rendering has been created by SRK Designs and a video of the same has been uploaded on YouTube. As seen in the video, the pint-sized SUV undergoes a lot of changes on its skin giving it a completely different look.

Maruti Jimny Electric SUV Render

For starters, the rendered SUV gets a front fascia which features twin LED bars on both sides instead of the conventional circular retro-shaped halogen headlamps. A horizontal closed-off grille has replaced the signature vertical five-slatted grille while retaining the Maruti Suzuki logo at the centre.

The front bumper has been reprofiled and now sports a redesigned skid plate and vertical LED elements on both sides of the bumper. Side profile remains more or less similar to the 3-door Jimny seen in international markets which feature flared wheel arches and a distinct character line running across its shoulder.

Alloy wheel designs are different with blacked-out machine-cut units making the SUV look even more premium. The flat roof and wing mirrors have been given a grey colour that provides a nice contrast to the overall styling. Range could be in the region of 300-400 kms on full charge.

As much as we would love to see a similar fully electric version of Jimny reach production, there are no plans by the Japanese carmaker to electrify this compact off-roader. In fact, it doesn’t even feature a fully hybrid powertrain. But with the automotive world going electric, there is a possibility to see a Maruti Jimny Electric on the road. Upon launch, it might not have any rivals – unless Mahindra decides to launch Thar Electric.

5-door Jimny Details

Maruti is currently developing a new 5-door version of Jimny with a longer wheelbase. This version of the compact off-roader will be introduced in India and other international markets as well. Currently, the three-door version of Jimny is being manufactured at the company’s Gurgaon-based facility for export purposes only.

The five-door Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. This unit should be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox with the option of an automatic gearbox also likely to be available. International markets could receive a more powerful 1.4-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine with a mild-hybrid tech dishing out 128 bhp and 235 Nm of peak torque. A 4×4 drivetrain along with a low-range transfer car will also be offered as standard. Expect it to make its debut sometime next year.