Maruti Jimny Old vs New Prices – Up To Rs 2.92 Lakh Difference On Road

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Major Price Slash and Thunder Edition to Boost Sales

In a move set to shake up the compact SUV market, Maruti Suzuki has announced unprecedented price cuts and a thrilling new variant for its much-loved Jimny. The carmaker, known for its strategic market maneuvers, has slashed prices on the Jimny SUV by a whopping Rs 2 lakh on the entry-level variant for a limited period, making it a highly competitive offering in its segment.

Maruti Jimny Old vs New Prices

Previously available at a discount of around Rs 1 lakh during the Diwali season, the Jimny’s entry-level Zeta MT variant is now priced at Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom), down from Rs 12.74 lakh. This new pricing makes the Jimny nearly Rs 4 lakh more affordable than its counterpart, the entry-level Thar petrol 4WD MT with Hard top.

To further entice potential buyers and push sales, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Jimny Thunder edition, which presents a package of additional accessories for an extra cost. This Thunder edition is available for customers opting for either the entry-level Jimny Zeta or the top-spec Jimny Alpha variants.

However, it’s important to note that these changes do not include any mechanical alterations. The Jimny continues to be powered by a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with a choice between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Notably, all variants of the Jimny come standard with Suzuki’s ALLGrip 4WD technology. The standard features in the Jimny Zeta include steel wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with safety features like six airbags and ESP.

Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Features

Despite being a steady seller for Maruti, with sales averaging around 3,000 units a month, the Jimny aims to attract a wider audience with its revised pricing and the allure of the Thunder edition. Additionally, the made-in-India Jimny, manufactured in its five-door body style, continues to be exported in both left-hand drive (LHD) and right-hand drive (RHD) iterations to numerous international markets. The newly introduced Jimny Thunder edition brings an array of features and accessories to the table, elevating its appeal:

Front Bumper Garnish

Front Skid Plate

Side Door Cladding

Door Visor

Door Sill Guard

ORVM Garnish (Without Blinker)

Side Fender Garnish (Front and Rear)

Hood painted garnish

Grip Cover – Rustic Tan

Off-Roader Dual Stroke Finish

Steering Wheel – Tan

Graphic Design 1 color 1

Interior Styling Kit Mountain Big Door Garnish

Designer Mat (for AT) / All Weather 3D Mat (for MT)

The revised pricing and the Thunder edition’s additional features aim to attract more buyers to the Jimny lineup, offering a compelling alternative in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti Jimny New Prices Thunder Edition

Zeta MT

Old Price: Rs 12,74,000

Discount: Rs 1,27,400

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 12,740

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 10,74,000

New Discount: Rs 1,07,400

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 2,92,000

Zeta AT

Old Price: Rs 13,94,000

Discount: Rs 1,39,400

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,940

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 11,94,000

New Discount: Rs 1,19,400

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 2,92,000

Alpha MT

Old Price: Rs 13,69,000

Discount: Rs 1,36,900

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,690

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 12,69,000

New Discount: Rs 1,26,900

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha MT DT

Old Price: Rs 13,85,000

Discount: Rs 1,38,500

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,850

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 12,85,000

New Discount: Rs 1,28,500

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha AT

Old Price: Rs 14,89,000

Discount: Rs 1,48,900

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 14,890

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 13,89,000

New Discount: Rs 1,38,900

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha AT DT

Old Price: Rs 15,05,000

Discount: Rs 1,50,500

Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000

Previous Effective Price: Rs 15,050

Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000

New Price: Rs 14,05,000

New Discount: Rs 1,40,500

New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000

Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

These significant price revisions across the Jimny lineup aim to make this compact SUV more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, solidifying its position as a competitive offering in the market.