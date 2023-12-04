HomeCar NewsMaruti Jimny Old vs New Prices - Up To Rs 2.92 Lakh...

Maruti Jimny Old vs New Prices – Up To Rs 2.92 Lakh Difference On Road

Ashwin Ram N P
Upcoming Maruti Jimny parked next to Maruti's smallest offering, Alto
Maruti Jimny Price Cut

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Gets Major Price Slash and Thunder Edition to Boost Sales

In a move set to shake up the compact SUV market, Maruti Suzuki has announced unprecedented price cuts and a thrilling new variant for its much-loved Jimny. The carmaker, known for its strategic market maneuvers, has slashed prices on the Jimny SUV by a whopping Rs 2 lakh on the entry-level variant for a limited period, making it a highly competitive offering in its segment.

Maruti Jimny Old vs New Prices

Previously available at a discount of around Rs 1 lakh during the Diwali season, the Jimny’s entry-level Zeta MT variant is now priced at Rs 10.74 lakh (ex-showroom), down from Rs 12.74 lakh. This new pricing makes the Jimny nearly Rs 4 lakh more affordable than its counterpart, the entry-level Thar petrol 4WD MT with Hard top.

Maruti Jimny Old vs New Prices

To further entice potential buyers and push sales, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Jimny Thunder edition, which presents a package of additional accessories for an extra cost. This Thunder edition is available for customers opting for either the entry-level Jimny Zeta or the top-spec Jimny Alpha variants.

However, it’s important to note that these changes do not include any mechanical alterations. The Jimny continues to be powered by a 105hp, 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with a choice between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission. Notably, all variants of the Jimny come standard with Suzuki’s ALLGrip 4WD technology. The standard features in the Jimny Zeta include steel wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with safety features like six airbags and ESP.

Maruti Jimny Thunder Edition Features

Despite being a steady seller for Maruti, with sales averaging around 3,000 units a month, the Jimny aims to attract a wider audience with its revised pricing and the allure of the Thunder edition. Additionally, the made-in-India Jimny, manufactured in its five-door body style, continues to be exported in both left-hand drive (LHD) and right-hand drive (RHD) iterations to numerous international markets. The newly introduced Jimny Thunder edition brings an array of features and accessories to the table, elevating its appeal:

Front Bumper Garnish
Front Skid Plate
Side Door Cladding
Door Visor
Door Sill Guard
ORVM Garnish (Without Blinker)
Side Fender Garnish (Front and Rear)
Hood painted garnish
Grip Cover – Rustic Tan
Off-Roader Dual Stroke Finish
Steering Wheel – Tan
Graphic Design 1 color 1
Interior Styling Kit Mountain Big Door Garnish
Designer Mat (for AT) / All Weather 3D Mat (for MT)
The revised pricing and the Thunder edition’s additional features aim to attract more buyers to the Jimny lineup, offering a compelling alternative in the compact SUV segment.

Maruti Jimny New Prices Thunder Edition

Zeta MT

Old Price: Rs 12,74,000
Discount: Rs 1,27,400
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 12,740
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 10,74,000
New Discount: Rs 1,07,400
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 2,92,000

Zeta AT

Old Price: Rs 13,94,000
Discount: Rs 1,39,400
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,940
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 11,94,000
New Discount: Rs 1,19,400
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 2,92,000

Alpha MT

Old Price: Rs 13,69,000
Discount: Rs 1,36,900
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,690
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 12,69,000
New Discount: Rs 1,26,900
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha MT DT

Old Price: Rs 13,85,000
Discount: Rs 1,38,500
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 13,850
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 12,85,000
New Discount: Rs 1,28,500
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha AT

Old Price: Rs 14,89,000
Discount: Rs 1,48,900
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 14,890
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 13,89,000
New Discount: Rs 1,38,900
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

Alpha AT DT

Old Price: Rs 15,05,000
Discount: Rs 1,50,500
Diwali Offer: Rs 50,000
Previous Effective Price: Rs 15,050
Previous Discounted Price: Rs 60,000
New Price: Rs 14,05,000
New Discount: Rs 1,40,500
New Diwali Offer: Rs 40,000
Total Reduction: Rs 1,81,000

These significant price revisions across the Jimny lineup aim to make this compact SUV more accessible and appealing to a wider audience, solidifying its position as a competitive offering in the market.

