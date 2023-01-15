Maruti Jimny Bookings Nos Increase – Waiting May Cross 1 Yr By Launch

The right-hand-drive, 5-door Maruti Jimny will rival the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in its segment

Maruti unveiled the new Jimny 5 Door SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this week. It will be launched in India as well as many countries around the globe. India launch is planned in a few months. Ahead of that, official bookings have commenced via Nexa dealers or online.

Jimny is one of the most iconic Suzuki cars ever. It has been on sale since the 1970s, and it is now in its 4th generation. India had the 2nd gen on sale, as the Gypsy and will soon get the 4th gen. Internationally, the 4th gen Jimny is already on sale as a 3 door version.

Maruti Jimny Booking Numbers

In just 2 days, Maruti Jimny bookings have already crossed the 3,000 mark. This means the waiting period on Jimny has already touched 3 month, even before launch. Considering this, it seems like Maruti has kept the production target of Jimny 5 door at 1,000 units per month for domestic consumption.

Maruti is hoping that they will record 10,000 bookings of Jimny within a month. And by the time launch takes place, this booking number could increase a lot more. At the current rate of production, waiting period of Jimny 5 door can easily cross 1 year mark.

That is a huge waiting period, but demand for Jimny has been huge all over the globe. And at a time like this when manufacturers are battling supply chain issues, chip shortage, etc, high waiting periods are the norm for popular cars. In fact, there are already many cars in the Indian market which command a waiting period of more than 1 year.

Maruti Jimny Design, Dimensions

Featuring round shaped head lamps and a clam shell bonnet, Jimny looks like a proper SUV. The front grille will sport a vertical slat design while a spare wheel has been seen mounted on its rear door. Where dimensions are concerned, the Jimny 5-door will be positioned on a wheelbase that is longer than its 3 door version. It will measure 3,985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. Ground clearance will stand at 210mm while kerb weight is set around 1,200 kgs thus making it about 100 kgs heavier than the 3-door version.

Though 5 door Jimny length is same as Mahindra Thar, it is likely to have a smaller road presence than Thar. This is because the Jimny is narrower as well as shorter than Thar. Jimny gets 195 section 15 inch tyres while Thar gets 255 section 18 inch tyres.

Mahindra Thar vs Maruti Jimny – Dimensions, ground clearance, boot space, brakes, suspension, tyres (2/2) pic.twitter.com/ZkRHYqu0UH — RushLane (@rushlane) January 13, 2023

On the inside, the Jimny 5-door will see a new 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with connected car technologies. It will also get automatic climate controls, power windows, keyless entry and power folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS and EBD as a part of its safety features. Cabin space will be at a premium over its 3-door version with added boot space as well.

The Maruti Jimny 5-door will be powered by a 1.5 liter K15C DualJet petrol engine. This engine makes 102 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm torque at 4,400 rpm mated to 5 speed manual or 4 speed automatic transmission options. It will also get Suzuki’s AllGrip all-wheel drive setup as standard.