Maruti Market Share Grows In June 2021 – Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia Declines

Biggest gainers for June 21 over June 20 include Maruti Suzuki (48.61 %), Toyota (0.14 %), Hyundai (0.67 %) and Nissan (0.88 %)

An increase in market share in these times of the pandemic is indeed an achievement. However, with the current situation significantly better, the ongoing vaccine drive and lockdowns being lifted across various states, it is only natural that buyers will be making headway into company showrooms – resulting in sales boost.

Taking into account 15 major passenger vehicle makers in India, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold the lead share in the passenger car market. It is this automaker that has noted not only a YoY increase by 4.80 percent but also a MoM increase by as much as 16.72 percent.

Maruti Suzuki Regains Market Share

Maruti Suzuki reigns supreme in the passenger vehicle segment. It currently holds a markets share of 48.61 percent. This is up from 43.81 percent held in June 20 and an increase of 16.72 percent over 31.89 percent held in May 21.

Maruti posted this staggering increase in market share as their plants started production after multiple days of lockdown in May 2021. The company’s share in mid-SUV segment is still quite low. Maruti intends to increase in the near future. The segment is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Hyundai share dipped to 15.84 percent YoY, down 2.38 percent over a market share of 18.22 percent held in June 20. In May 21, it had claimed a market share of 24.23 percent relating to a fall of 8.39 percent.

Tata Motors market share dipped marginally in terms of YoY but went down 5.28 percent MoM to 9.43 percent in June 21 as against 14.71 percent held in May 21. Tata Motors will increase prices across segment, citing higher input costs. The new pricing will be released soon which could impact sales considering the present scenario.

Market share of Mahindra also fell, albeit marginally both in terms of MoM and YoY. MoM market share dipped 1.14 percent from 7.76 percent to 6.62 percent while YoY share dipped 0.28 percent over 6.90 percent held in June 20. The company expects to see better sales with the new XUV700. It is being set for launch in October 2021. Once launched, it will boast of multiple segment first and segment best features, in terms of safety and convenience.

A relatively newcomer to the passenger vehicle segment, Kia Motor India also posted decline. Kia currently sells Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in India. It saw its market share dip 0.34 percent YoY from 6.22 percent held in June 20 to 5.87 percent in June 21. Its MoM share decline was somewhat higher at 4.84 percent as against 10.71 percent held in May 21.

Passenger vehicle makers, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Jeep and Citroen each posted higher YoY share increase while MoM market share increased for Toyota, Ford, MG and Nissan. Skoda India, that currently hold just a 0.29 percent market share could see some revival in the months ahead as the new Kushaq has just been launched.