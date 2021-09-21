Maruti Promotes Fuel Efficiency Via New Campaign – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti ‘Kam se Kaam Banega’ Campaign is in celebration of three decades of leadership with the ‘Kam Fuel Se Kaam Banega’ legacy

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the largest automaker in the country, celebrates three decades leadership of offering the country’s most fuel-efficient cars. The company caters to the demand of the Indian buyer’s demands of more mileage from their vehicle without conceding to two primary factors of performance and safety. In fact, the main criteria of the India car buyer is fuel efficiency.

Kitna Deti Hain Gets Replaced?

Maruti Suzuki is noted for offering the most fuel efficient cars across all segments. Their previous campaign to promote fuel efficient cars came with the famous tag line ‘Kitna Deti Hain’. Ahead of 2021 festive season, where sales are expected to increase, Maruti has launched new tag line and campaign to promote their fuel efficenit cars. This one is called ‘Kam Se Kaam Banega’.

Maruti claims that their technological innovations such as Smart Hybrid, S-CNG, K-Series engines and HEARTECT platform have helped the company’s endeavour in making their cars highly fuel efficient. Maruti says that over the past decade, the company has recorded upto 30 percent improvement in fuel efficiency across its Indian portfolio. Maruti shares four factors that have led to segment leading fuel efficient cars.

HEARTECT Platform – Helping in enhancing fuel efficiency is the company’s HEARTECT Platform. This platform has helped Maruti reduce the weight of their cars by a huge margin. It also ensures better NVH levels, enhanced ride and handling and improved body stiffness as well as better power to weight ratio leading to improved driving performance and fuel efficiency.

Smart Hybrid Technology – Maruti Suzuki offers Smart Hybrid Technology across its models such as the Ciaz, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza AT, XL6 and Baleno. This is not a hybrid system, but a tech that switches off engine when idle and starts instantly. It uses Lithium-ion battery to store the energy which in turn assists during acceleration for better performance.

Torque assist function supplements the engine’s power during acceleration thereby reducing load on engine and brake energy regeneration function which in turn captures energy lost during braking and deceleration of vehicle, leading to extended engine life and performance. On the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is equipped with Smart Hybrid Technology, fuel efficiency stands at 23.87 km/l. The Swift and DZire get Next Gen K12N engine along with ISS technology.

S-CNG Technology – Maruti Suzuki cars which are equipped with company fitted CNG kits are given the S-CNG tag. This is on offer with passenger models such as the Alto, Celerio, WagonR, S-PRESSO, Ertiga and EECO and also on commercial vehicles like the EECO Cargo, Super Carry, Tour H1, Tour H2, Tour S, Tour V and Tour M. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG delivers fuel efficiency to the tune of 32.52 km/kg

K-Series Engines

K-Series Engines are being offered in four options across the company’s lineup. These include K10B, K12M, K15B and Next gen Dual VVT Dual Injector K12N Engine. Each of these are equipped with Idle Start Stop system for better fuel efficiency which on the Maruti DZire stands at 23.26 km/l in MT going up to 24.12 km/l with Auto Gear Shift.