Maruti S-Presso S-CNG Launched – Rs 5.9 lakh, 32.73 km/kg

1.0L K10 series engine on Maruti S-Presso S-CNG makes 41.7kW (56.69 PS) at 5,300 RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm at 3,400 RPM in CNG Mode

India’s leading automotive brand Maruti Suzuki is one of the early adopters of factory-fitted CNG equipment. Now, we have Hyundai and Tata Motors at it as well. Maruti S-CNG vehicles are capable of eeking out respectable fuel efficiency figures while consuming least amount of fuel.

With time, CNG vehicles have become extremely fuel efficient with ideal condition testing figures as high as 35.60 km/kg. Back in the day, diesel vehicles used to be at the top of the list in terms of fuel efficiency. In 2022, if we take a look at top 10 most fuel-efficient cars, that list is dominated by CNG vehicles.

Maruti S-Presso S-CNG Launched

Maruti Suzuki used to offer S-CNG tech with S-Presso till 2022. With MY2022, Maruti S-Presso S-CNG variants weren’t on offer, until now. With MY2022, S-Presso got the newer K10 series engine with Dual Jet, and Dual VVT. Company claims 32.73 km/kg of fuel efficiency with CNG. This figure is lower than 35.60 km/kg offered by Celerio, which gets the same engine as well.

Introducing the new S-Presso S-CNG, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The SUV-inspired design of S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. S-CNG version will build on the success of popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units.

S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel-efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment.”

Maruti’s factory fitted S-CNG equipment offers multiple benefits over aftermarket CNG kits. Suspension setup of Maruti S-Presso S-CNG has been calibrated to the updated powertrain for enhancing the ride quality, comfort and safety. Factory fitted CNG kits come with reliability owing to quality control measures incorporated at the factory.

Specs and Pricing

S-Presso S-CNG’s engine develops a peak power output of 41.7kW (56.69 PS) at 5,300 RPM and max torque of 82.1Nm at 3,400 RPM in CNG Mode. When driven on petrol, this engine pegs 65.26 PS of peak power at 5,500 RPM, and 89 Nm at 3,500 RPM of torque.

S-Presso is available with 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as, 5-speed AMT. Maruti S-Presso S-CNG makes do with the 5-speed manual transmission. Only S-Presso LXi S-CNG and VXi S-CNG variants get CNG equipment. Pricing starts from Rs. 5.9 lakh for LXi S-CNG variant and go as high as Rs. 6.10 lakh for VXi S-CNG variant (both prices ex-sh).

Maruti Suzuki currently has 10 S-CNG models on offer, and competes with Hyundai and Tata Motors, which have also ventured into CNG space. S-Presso S-CNG has no rivals elsewhere other than its own stablemates like Alto S-CNG, Celerio S-CNG, WagonR S-CNG and the likes.