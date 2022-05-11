Maruti Sales Breakup April 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, Swift, Baleno

Most models in Maruti Suzuki lineup posted lower sales leading to 10 percent de-growth YoY in April 2022 and 9 percent degrowth MoM

Taking into account sales of top 15 OEMs in April 2022, total sales increased only marginally by 2.4 percent YoY. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, two leading automakers in India, suffered a de-growth while lower down the order, Honda and Renault, Nissan and MG also posted a YoY decline in sales.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, reported total sales of 1,21,995 units in April 2022. This was a 10 percent YoY decline from 1,35,879 units sold in April 2021 leading to volume loss of 13,884 units. MoM sales fell 9 percent, from 1,33,861 units sold in March 2022, volume loss of 11,866 units.

Maruti Sales Breakup April 2022

Once again it was the WagonR that commanded the maximum attention in terms of sales. There were a total of 17,766 units sold in April 2022, down 5 percent over 18,656 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 28 percent MoM de-growth over 24,634 units sold in March 2022. Not only was the WagonR the best-selling model in the company lineup but it was the overall top selling model in the country in the past month.

At No. 2 was the Ertiga. Sales stood at 14,889 units last month, up 72 percent over 8,644 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales increased by 89 percent over 7,888 units sold in March 2022. Together with XL6, total sales of the MPVs stood at a record 19,255 units in April 2022.

Positive YoY growth was also seen for the Vitara Brezza at 11,764 units sold last month, up 5 percent over 11,220 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 5 percent over 12,439 units sold in March 2022. Spy pics of the new generation Brezza have been leaked ahead of launch sporting a sleeker stance over its current counterpart.

At No. 4 was Maruti Eeco van with sales of 11,154 units in the past month, down 3 percent over 11,469 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales however improved 21 percent from 9,221 units sold in March 2022. Maruti Baleno sales dipped 33 percent to 10,938 units from 16,384 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales fell 25 percent from 14,520 units sold in March 2022. Maruti Suzuki is also working on a compact crossover, based on the new Baleno, scheduled to launch in 2023. It is currently codenamed YTB, and engine specs could include a 1.5 liter mild hybrid petrol engine or a 1.2 liter petrol engine.

Maruti Dzire, Alto, Swift

Maruti DZire and Alto sales followed at 10,701 units and 10,443 units, with each posting de-growth of 24 percent and 40 percent respectively. MoM sales however, dipped in the case of the DZire by 43 percent but Alto sales increased MoM by 37 percent.

Swift sales fell 51 percent YoY and 35 percent MoM to 8,898 units. Celerio sales increased 1825 percent to 7,066 units in the past month from 367 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales improved 10 percent from 6,442 units sold in March 2022. It was followed by the S-Presso at 6,694 units sold last month, down 13 percent over 7,738 units sold in April 2021 while MoM sales dipped 15 percent over 7,870 units sold in March 2022. Maruti XL6 (4,366 units), Ignis (3,815 units), S-Cross (2,922 units) and Ciaz (579 units) were also sold last month.