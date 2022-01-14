Maruti Sales Breakup Dec 2021 – Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki sale dipped 12.6 percent in December 2021 with 1,23,016 units sold

Maruti Suzuki India Limited car sales in the past month stood at 1,23,016 units, down 12.6 percent from 1,40,754 units sold in December 2020. Despite de-growth, the company held on to the biggest chunk of market share in India.

It was however, a MoM growth of 12.1 percent as against 1,09,722 units sold in November 2021. Maruti Suzuki also posted a 2 percent decline in production in December, as the company is dealing with an extreme shortage of parts such as semiconductor chips.

Maruti Sales Breakup Dec 2021

Taking its model-wise sales into account, every model posted a YoY de-growth except for the WagonR, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross. WagonR has been seeing high demand in the country. Not only did it lead Maruti Suzuki list but was the best-selling car in the country in the past month.

WagonR sales stood at 19,728 units, up 12 percent YoY over 18,684 units sold in December 2020. The introduction of a CNG-powered variant has seen a boost in sales of WagonR particularly considering ever increasing price of petrol and diesel from the start of last year.

At No. 2 was Maruti Swift with a 14 percent YoY de-growth to 15,661 units, down from 18,131 units sold in December 2020. It was the Baleno at No. 3 with 14,458 units sold in the past month, down 20 percent over 18,030 units sold in December 2020. Maruti Suzuki Baleno new gen is expected to launch in India in February 2022.

Maruti Ertiga, Alto, DZire

At Nos. 4, 5 and 6 were Maruti Ertiga, Alto and DZire – only Ertiga posting a YoY growth. Sales of Ertiga increased 29 percent to 11,840 units, up from 9,177 units sold in December 2020. A feather in the cap for the Ertiga is that it finished at the top of 7 seater sales charts in CY 2021. Sales stood at 1,14,408 units during January to December 2021 period, up from 80,677 unit sold in the same period of the previous year. It was also the only 7 seater MPV to post sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

Alto and DZire sales dipped 38 percent and 23 percent YoY to 11,170 units and 10,633 units respectively.

Maruti Suzuki also posted YoY de-growth at 22 percent, 18 percent and 15 percent respectively for the Brezza (9,531 units), Eeco (9,165 units) and Celerio (5,656 units).

Maruti S-Presso also posted a YoY de-growth of 24 percent to 5,150 units, down from 6,787 units sold in December 2020. XL-6 sales increased by 32 percent YoY to 4,090 units while lower down the order, Ignis sales dipped marginally by 2 percent to 3,209 units. S-Cross at No. 13 saw sales increase 28 percent YoY to 1,521 units, up from 1,185 units sold in December 2020 while Ciaz sales dipped 5 percent to 1,204 units.