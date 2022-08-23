Maruti Sales Breakup July 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, EECO

Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the best-selling model and the only offering to see sales surpass the 20,000 unit mark

Maruti Suzuki India Limited led over every other carmaker in India for July 2022 in terms of PV sales. It was also the only car maker to cross sales of 1 lakh units, a target it had also seen in July 2021 and in June 2022.

Maruti commanded a market share of 41.9 percent in July 2022, down from 45.4 percent share held in July 2021. Maruti Suzuki sales in July 2022 increased 7 percent YoY to 1,42,850 units, up from 1,33,732 units sold in July 2021. It was also a 16 percent MoM growth from 1,22,685 units sold in June 2022.

Maruti Sales Breakup Jul 2022

Maruti WagonR was at a No. 1 spot on the list with sales of 22,588 units in July 2022. This was a 1 percent YoY de-growth from 22,836 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales improved by 18 percent as against 19,190 units sold in June 2022. The WagonR was also the best-selling hatchback in India in the past month.

Maruti Baleno at No. 2, posted a 22 percent YoY growth to 17,960 units in July 2022, up from 14,729 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales were higher by 12 percent when compared to 16,103 units sold in June 2022. Maruti Baleno SUV coupe is currently under test and is slated to make its debut at next year’s Auto Expo.

Maruti Suzuki saw a 5 percent YoY de-growth in Swift sales in July 2022. Sales which had stood at 18,434 units in July 2021 dipped to 17,539 units in July 2022. It was an 8 percent MoM growth from 16,213 units sold in June 2022. DZire sales increased 31 percent YoY and 9 percent MoM to 13,747 units in July 2022 while it was the 5th best-selling sedan on the list of top 25 cars sold in July 2022.

Following lower down the list were the Maruti Eeco (13,048 units), S-Presso (11,268 units), Brezza (9,709 units) and Ertiga (9,694 units). While Eeco and S-Presso have seen YoY and MoM growth, Brezza sales dipped 23 percent YoY from 12,676 units sold in July 2021. It was however, a MoM growth of 120 percent as compared to 4,404 units of the Brezza sold in June 2022. Ertiga sales dipped 28 percent and 7 percent YoY and MoM respectively to 9,694 units.

Maruti Alto, Celerio Sales

Maruti Alto has seen 30 percent YoY de-growth to 9,065 units in July 2022 from 12,867 units sold in July 2021 while MoM sales dipped 34 percent as against 13,790 units sold in June 2022. Maruti Alto K10 was launched recently and promises to come in with several improvements over its earlier counterpart which was discontinued during the BS6 transition.

Celerio sales increased to 6,854 units in the past month. MoM sales suffered a de-growth of 21 percent as compared to 8,683 units sold in June 2022. Sales growth was also seen in the case of Ignis (6,130 units) while XL6 sales dipped 8 percent YoY to 3,870 units. There was also YoY (-5 percent) and MoM (-8 percent) de-growth seen for the Ciaz down to 1,379 units while there was a 100 percent YoY and MoM de-growth in sales of the S-Cross.