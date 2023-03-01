Maruti Sales Feb 2023 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Ertiga, XL6

Maruti Suzuki posted a YoY and MoM growth in February 2023 with the Compact and Utility Vehicle segments receiving most attention

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has seen significant growth in Feb 2023. In the passenger vehicle segment, sales improved by 10.09 percent in Feb 2023 to 1,47,467 units from 1,33,948 units sold in Feb 2022. This was volume growth of 13,519 units. MoM sales saw a marginal improvement of 0.08 percent from 1,47,348 units sold in Jan 2023.

In the past month, the company anounced 10 lakh sales milestone of the Eeco van. The new Fronx has received outstanding response from buyers in the country as booking numbers indicate. It has been opened for bookings along with the Jimny 5 door and will go on sale via the company’s Nexa showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Sales Feb 2023

Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicle sales in domestic markets stood at 1,47,467 units in Feb 2023 as compared to 1,33,948 units sold in Feb 2022. YTD sales also improved significantly from 11,97,697 units sold in the FY 2021-22 period to 14,74,107 units sold in the FY 2022-23.

Sales in the mini segment, that included the likes of Alto and S-Presso improved to 21,875 units in Feb 2023 up from 19,691 units sold in Feb 2022. YTD sales increased to 2,21,329 units in FY 2022-23 period from 1,96,271 units sold in the same period of last year. Demand also increased YoY for models in the compact segment that included the Baleno, Celerio, DZire, etc. sales stood at 79,898 units in the past month, up from 77,795 units sold in Feb 2022. YTD sales improved to 7,91,197 units in FY 2022-23 from 6,22,567 units sold in the same period last year.

De-growth was seen in the case of the Maruti Ciaz which fell to 792 units in the past month from 1,912 units sold in Feb 2022 while YTD sales dipped to 13,310 units, down from 14,035 units sold in FY 2021-22. Maruti Suzuki has introduced new updates to the Ciaz in Feb 2023 with new dual tone colour schemes and updated features while the Nexa Black Edition Ciaz was also launched.

Utility vehicle (Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara) sales improved to 33,550 units in Feb 2023 up from 25,360 units sold in Feb 2022. YTD sales were also higher at 3,29,075 units in FY 2022-23 period from 2,65,700 units sold in FY 2021-22. Sales also increased YoY and YTD for the Eeco van to 11,352 units and 1,19,196 units respectively. In the LCV segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry with sales at 3,356 units in Feb 2023. This was a YoY de-growth from 3,659 units sold in Feb 2022. However, YTD sales improved to 33,982 units in FY 2022-23 from 30,015 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Total Domestic Sales (PV+LCV)

Total sales of both passenger and light commercial vehicles stood at 1,50,823 units in Feb 2023, up from 1,37,607 units sold in Feb 2022. YTD sales also improved significantly to 15,08,089 units in FY 2022-23 from 12,27,712 units sold in FY 2021-22 period. Maruti Suzuki also sells certain models to other OEMs (Toyota). These sales improved to 4,291 units in Feb 2023 from 2,428 units sold in Feb 2022 while YTD sales which had stood at 42,666 units in FY 2021-22 increased to 58,790 units in FY 2022-23.

This took total sales in domestic markets, which included passenger vehicles, LCVs and OEM sales to 1,55,114 units in Feb 2023 up from 1,40,035 units sold in Feb 2022., YTD sales increased to 15,66,879 units in FY 2022-23 from 12,70,378 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Exports dipped on a YoY basis to 17,207 units in Feb 2023 from 24,021 units sold in Feb 2022 while YTD exports improved to 2,29,214 units in FY 2022-23 from 2,11,880 units shipped in FY 2021-22. Total Sales (domestic + exports) improved to 1,72,321 units from 1,64,056 units on a YoY basis. YTD sales also saw a significant growth to 17,96,093 units in FY 2022-23 from 14,82,258 units sold in FY 2021-22.