Maruti Sales In Dec Lowest For 2022 – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a leading automaker in India has ended the calendar year 2022 with a dip in sales. Sales in the past month dipped 8.95 units to 1,12,010 units, down from 1,23,016 units sold in December 2021.

This was an 11,006 unit volume de-growth. MoM sales performance was also down by 15.40 percent from 1,32,395 units sold in November 2022 leading to a 20,385 unit dip in volumes. Dec sales of Maruti were their lowest in 2022.

Taking segment wise sales into account. It was the Mini segment, comprising the Alto and S-Presso that dipped YoY to 9,765 units from 16,320 units sold in Dec 2021. YTD sales (April-Dec 2022) stood at 1,74,008 units from 1,57,946 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Sales of the compact segment also took a YoY dip to 57,502 units in Dec 2022 from 69,345 units sold in Dec 2021 while YTD sales increased to 6,37,459 units in FY 222-23 period from 4,73,300 units sold in FY 2021-22.

With sales de-growth to 1,154 units for the Ciaz over 1,204 units sold in Dec 2021, sales in this sub-segment fell to 68,421 units in the past month from 86,869 units sold in Dec 2021. YTD sales stood at 8,22,985 units from 6,41,703 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

UV sales that include the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara saw a YoY growth of 33,008 units in Dec 2022 up from 26,982 units in Dec 2021. YTD sales improved to 2,60,172 units from 2,13,716 units sold in the same period of 2021. Eeco van sales also increased to 10,581 units from 9,165 units sold in Dec 2021.

Total domestic sales in the PV segment thus stood at 1,12,010 units last month from 1,23,016 units sold in Dec 2021 while YTD sales were at 11,79,292 units in the April-Dec 2022 period from 9,34,825 units sold in the same 9 month period of 2021.

Taking the CY2022 into account, the first 4 months were in the red with sales dipping 7.25 percent in Jan 2022, 7.47 percent in Feb 2022 and 8.44 percent in Mar 2022. It was also lower by 10.22 percent in Apr 2022. May 2022 sales were the best with a 278.31 percent growth to 1,24,474 units from 32,903 units sold in May 2021. Sales again dipped by 1.28 percent in June 2022 while there was sales growth reported in all the remaining months with the exception of Dec 2022. This took H1 sales up 5.93 percent to 7,65,887 units from 7,23,028 units sold in H1 of the previous year while H2 sales increased 26.24 percent to 8,10,138 units from 6,41,756 units sold in H1 of 2021.

In the commercial vehicle segment, LCV sales dipped to 1,525 units in Dec 2022 from 3,015 units sold in Dec 2021. YTD sales however, grew to 26,607 units from 22,819 units in the FY 2022-22 period. In this segment, Maruti Suzuki has the Super Carry. Sales to other OEMs stood at 4,016 units in Dec 2022 from 4,838 units sold in Dec 2021 while YTD sales grew to 50,724 units in FY 2022-23 period from 36,257 units sold in the same period last year. Exports dipped to 21,796 units in Dec 2022 from 22,280 units sold in Dec 2021 while YTD exports increased to 1,94,614 units in FY 2022-23 from 1,69,922 units sold in FY 2021-22.

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales, that included domestic and exports dipped to 1,39,347 units in Dec 2022 from 1,53,149 units sold in Dec 2021. YTD sales increased to 14,51,237 units in FY 2022-23 period from 11,63,823 units sold in the period of FY 2021-22. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition has just been introduced into Indian markets while the company gears up for launch of the Jimny 5 door.