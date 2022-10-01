Maruti Sep 2022 Sales At 1.48 L – Alto, WagonR, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Sep 2022 sales performance is in the green – When analysed for monthly and quarterly sales on YoY and MoM basis

Maruti Suzuki has had a very fruitful month where September 2022 is concerned. With a strategy of updating most of their lineup, we have seen upliftments in Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno, XL6 and more. The fruit of this seed is already out. We can say that it is a sweet result for Maruti Suzuki.

With Brezza taking the cake of highest-selling SUV, Ertiga taking the cake of highest-selling MPV, Baleno taking the cake of highest-selling vehicle of any sort, WagonR taking the cake of highest-selling A-segment hatchback, Eeco taking the cake of highest-selling Van and more. You get the point. Maruti Suzuki is smashing it when it comes to sales.

Same is expected to happen with the compact SUV segment as well with Grand Vitara clocking over 50,000 bookings already. Maruti still has a few tricks up its sleeves in the form of Baleno Cross and Jimny off-roader which was spotted testing in Leh Ladakh region today.

Maruti Sales September 2022

When we look at Maruti Suzuki sales, it has outdone itself in pretty much every scenario. Be it YoY basis or MoM basis, Maruti Suzuki is pushing ahead like a soldier. In September 2022, Maruti Suzuki pushed out 1,48,380 units. The company saw volume growth of 85,269 as it only sold 63,111 units in September 2021. Maruti registered a triple digit growth of 135.11% YoY.

Maruti Suzuki had sold 1,34,166 units in Aug 2022. Volume growth stood at 14,214 units and registered a positive growth of 10.59% MoM. In total, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 176,306 units in September 2022. Maruti Suzuki also sold 2,505 units of its Super Carry LCV which saw a drop in sales YoY as it sold 3,304 units in September 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 150,885 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Sales Q3 2022 Analysis

Sales to other OEMs accounted for 4,018 units. This includes Glanza and Urban Cruiser which Maruti Suzuki provides for Toyota. When Maruti Suzuki sales are analysed on a quarterly basis, Q3 2022 is also fruitful to the Indian auto giant.

Q3 2022 sales stood at 4,25,396 units which grew with volume growth of 1,25,366 units when compared to 3,00,030 units sold in Q3 2021. Maruti Suzuki registered 41.78% growth while doing so. However, when compared to Q2 2022, gains are not very significant. But, gains are gains. Maruti Suzuki sold 3,69,154 units in Q2 2022 and with 56,242 units gained in Q3 2022, growth is set at 15.24% MoM.

Speaking about Maruti cars on offer, in the Mini segment they have Alto and S-Press. Then they have the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR in the Compact segment. This is followed by Ciaz in the mid-size sedan segment and EECO in Vans. In the UVs, they have – Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6 and Grand Vitara.