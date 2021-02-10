Maruti Suzuki Discounts Feb 2021 – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Brezza, Ertiga, Baleno, Ciaz

Tour V and Tour H2 models of Maruti Suzuki are being offered with maximum benefits of Rs 55,000.

After a substantial hike in prices last month, Maruti Suzuki is now offering its models with substantial discounts for February 2021. Models retailed under both Arena and Nexa chain of dealerships are entitled to the latest benefits. These benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts.

All models barring a few Tour models of the company’s range of commercial passenger vehicles are being offered with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The brand’s entry-level products Alto, Eeco and S-Presso are being offered with cumulative discounts of Rs 39,000, Rs 44,000 and Rs 49,000.

Benefits For Models Under Arena

While Alto and Eeco are being offered a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 each, the company’s micro crossover S-Presso is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000. Exchange bonuses of up to Rs 20,000 are being offered with S-Presso and Eeco while Alto is available with a discount of Rs 15,000.

WagonR will be offered an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 4,000. Its petrol-powered variant is available with a cash discount of Rs 8,000 whereas its CNG variants are offered with a cash discount of Rs 13,000. This makes a total discount of Rs 27,000 and Rs 32,000 for the petrol and CNG derivatives.

All variants under the Celerio range of hatchbacks other than ‘X’ models are offered with total benefits of up to Rs 44,000 including cash discount and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 each. On the other hand, Swift is being offered a cumulative discount of Rs 34,000 which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

The company’s compact sedan offering Dzire is being offered with an exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs 20,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. While the older edition of Dzire is being offered with a cash discount of Rs 25,000, the newer version can be availed at a cash discount of Rs 8,000. Maruti’s only subcompact SUV offering- Vitara Brezza is being offered with cumulative benefits of Rs 34,000 including a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

On the other hand, Maruti’s tour range if vehicles are being offered with cumulative discounts of Rs 55,000. This includes Tour V (Eeco), Tour M (Ertiga), Tour S (Dzire) and Tour H2 (Celerio). Out of these Tour S and Tour M are being offered with cumulative benefits of up to Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000.

Benefits for models under Nexa

Shifting focus to models retailed under the brand’s Nexa chain of dealerships, XL6, the six-seater version of Ertiga, is available with a cumulative discount of Rs 19,000 which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The brand’s premium hatchback Baleno is being offered with total discounts of Rs 21,500 including an exchange bonus and consumer offer of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 7,500 respectively.

Ignis is being offered with total benefits of Rs 29,000 comprising a cash discount, exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000; Rs 15,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. The brand’s flagship sedan offering Ciaz is available with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000. This consists of a cash discount worth Rs 10,000; an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000.

Maruti’s premium crossover- S-Cross can be availed with benefits worth Rs 45,000. This comprises a cash discount worth Rs 15,000; an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate benefit of up to Rs 10,000. The Sigma variant of the crossover is offered with an accessories kit worth Rs 37,000 instead of a cash discount.